Welcome to the future of payments- Make room in your wallet for cryptocurrencies

It’s been more than a decade since cryptocurrencies have joined the investment landscape. But it all started in 2017 when Bitcoin fever was at its peak. The cryptocurrency hit its all-time high valuing almost $20.000 which caught the attention of many investors worldwide. Everybody was talking about it, investors were buying and selling it, and new cryptocurrencies were revealed almost on a weekly basis. Moreover, even if the bitcoin price has fallen by 65% in 2018, its bounce back in 2019 to the value of about US $8,266 made it become the second most expensive digital asset.

Yet, make no mistake, cryptocurrencies are still creating a lot of buzz among investors from all industries. 2019 data from Statista proves it as there are over 328.000 Bitcoin transactions on a daily basis. And, it seems that cryptocurrencies are also newcomers in the payment industry that are set to reshape the traditional wallet and traditional payments.

Although there are still many people who don’t know much about these digital assets, data from Statista shows that there are 3.4 million people who are actively using their crypto-wallets.

Why do companies accept crypto payments?

Welcome to 2019 when the traditional wallet is slowly losing its relevance due to the increasing number of digital transactions. And, although the idea of electronic cash isn’t necessarily new, especially not in today’s digitalized world, cryptocurrencies are expected, and have already started to, become an important addition of the payment ecosystem.

Cryptocurrencies have many benefits including being secure, versatile, and being suitable for purchasing and selling goods online. And, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that all industries, be it travel, clothing, food, or electronics, have all embraced the crypto payment options.

Let’s first understand how cryptocurrencies made it in the payment industry. Let’s take a look at today’s eCommerce landscape. We are talking 24/7 online shops, payments through mobile devices, and tech-savvy customers who are eager to get their products as fast as possible. In an environment where sales can happen at any time of the day or night, cryptocurrencies are the answer to the increasing need for alternative payment options for customers.

But crypto payments don’t only benefit customers who have Bitcoin in their crypto-wallets. It brings unparalleled benefits to both consumers and merchants. For businesses, accepting crypto payments can translate into business growth and success for many reasons. From having lower transaction fees to better sensitive data protection, instant borderless transactions, no risk of chargebacks, and no third parties involved, these are all good reasons why more and more small and major companies have started to accept crypto payments.

Major companies accepting cryptocurrency payments

Did you ever think about paying for your coffee with cryptocurrencies? What about paying for your food with Bitcoin? Years ago, this may have sounded like a dream. But as we said before, 2019 is the future of payments and that means that, from now on, you can start using your crypto-wallet for purchasing goods as well.

Major companies like Wikipedia, Microsoft, KFC, Subway or Expedia, and many other more, are now accepting crypto payments and donations for their products or services. Moreover, apart from the major worldwide reputable companies, several small or medium shops have also introduced crypto payments as an option for their customers to purchase goods and services.

For example, one jewelry brand, Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, claimed that the company experienced a 20% boost in bitcoin transactions because bitcoin payments are an easier and safer way to manage huge amounts of money.

Apart from Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin or Ripple are also experiencing a surge in transactions. Also, Ethereum, bitcoin cash, and the Gemini dollar are other cryptocurrencies accepted by some of the world’s most reputable retailers.

What can you pay for with cryptocurrencies?

The number of retailers that accept crypto payments has been increasing steadily, with huge names like Starbucks or Whole Foods joining the game. However, the ways in which you can use cryptocurrencies in 2019 and for the years to come are unlimited.

First of all, you can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods like food or coffee. Who could have imagined in 2009, when Bitcoin was created, that one decade later you will be able to pay with it for your daily cup of coffee? Yet, it is now possible to do so.

Also, cryptocurrency payments can be used for donations. If you want to use your crypto-wallet for giving something back to those in need before treating yourself, you can choose from a number of organizations that accept crypto donations. Wikipedia, UNICEF’s children organization, and The Water Project, to name a few.

Funding your trading accounts is another way to use crypto payments this year and over the years to come. If you already have a crypto-wallet, chances are that you most likely already have your eye on the other alternative investment opportunities, be it stocks, Forex, or Crypto trading. Years ago, combining your investments with cryptocurrencies wasn’t an option. However, these days you can even deposit funds into your Forex trading account which will make the transactions quicker, cheaper, and safer. Next, you may mirror the trading activity of the best Forex traders and use your funds to maximize their value.

2019 was already the year when cryptocurrencies have joined the payment industry at full force and have already made major changes in the way people purchase goods and services and the way companies sell them. That being said, crypto payments are expected to have the potential to create an economy that is more borderless and globalized. And, the best part of it all is that both customers and merchants have a multitude of benefits from this safer and faster payment option.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional article. The New Indian Express does not take any editorial responsibility for it.