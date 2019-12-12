Science-backed ways to learn faster and get better grades

Online Marketing Initiative By

If you are a student you’ve probably felt overwhelmed by the amount of material you have to study at least once in your life. The pressure to assimilate as much information as you can in the shortest amount of time is real and if you don’t know how to study effectively, you’ll probably try your best but end up being less productive than you expected.

However, improving your learning skills is possible and it doesn’t involve sitting for hours at your desk studying and forgetting about having a social life. You can become a better student, get higher grades and enjoy some spare time.

Learning how to learn is something that we should all do before trying to gain new knowledge. There are scientifically proven ways to learn smarter and faster so you don’t wake up in the morning of the exam all stressed out because you didn’t have enough time to go through all the material.

Go back to handwriting

Writing on your laptop might seem like a more efficient way to take notes, but it’s actually not. Yes, it might be faster, but it doesn’t help you learn anything.

A study carried out by experts at Princeton University and UCLA revealed that when writing notes by hand, students tend to pay more attention to the information they receive and therefore process it better. On the other hand, those who take notes on a laptop write what they hear automatically, without processing the concepts.

Learn the same information using different resources

When you learn something new it’s a good idea to assimilate the same information through multiple media. Each medium activates a different region of the brain; therefore, you will be able to store what you’ve assimilated in more parts of the brain and the connections created between those areas will help you understand and learn better.

You can try to learn a new topic by reading the notes you took, watching a video, listening to a podcast or even taking online classes with a tutor to strengthen your knowledge on a certain subject.

Study in short sessions

Researchers at the Louisiana State University’s Center for Academic Success claim that the ideal amount of time we should spend studying a subject is between 30-50 minutes. A shorter period of time wouldn’t be enough to absorb the information and a longer session would flood the brain with too much information.

Also, you must take short breaks in between sessions to allow your brain to relax and soak up all the knowledge that you’ve been feeding it. You will be less tired and more focused after a quick break. So don’t lock yourself up in your room for an entire day thinking you will be more productive, because in reality the completely opposite will happen.

Reward yourself

At the end of each studying session, treat yourself with a reward as studies at the University of California have shown that this method promotes memory formation. Not only will you feel better motivated, but it’s also something fun that you can integrate in your study.

The reward can be anything you like: listening to some music, taking a short walk, playing with your dog or eating something you like. Whatever brings you joy will work.

Periodic reviews

It’s been proven that reviewing what you’ve learned regularly can help you move the information into your long-term memory. This method is much more efficient than studying intensively.

Try reviewing the information one day after you’ve had your study session, and then continue with periodic reviews every few days. Your brain will retain the information better and it will store it for a longer period of time. Repetition is key for long term learning.

Study different subjects

It’s better to go through different subjects during a day, than focusing all your attention and going in-depth for a longer period of time on just one or two of them.

When studying different subjects each day your brain is able to strengthen the information you’ve assimilated over time. A bit of everything is better than a lot of just one thing, so the less is more approach apparently works this time as well.

Use self-testing

A smart way to improve learning is to take quick quizzes at the end of a class or after you’ve finished studying. A psychologist at the University of Louisville proved that students who use self-testing as a learning method perform better than the ones who don’t.

Testing yourself helps consolidate the basic concepts that you’ve covered during a study session. The more quizzes you take, the better you will retain the information.

Sleep

There are countless studies showing that in order to maintain physical and mental health a person should sleep at least 8 hours a night. However, the reality is that most people are sleep deprived and students are amongst the most affected categories.

Sleep is essential for the optimal functioning of our bodies, so it’s no surprise that getting those eight hours of sleep regularly will improve your memory and it will help you become a fast-learner. So don’t spend your nights studying. It will only lead to stress, burnout and lower grades.

Stay hydrated

Apparently chronic dehydration is more common than one might think. Studies have shown that up to 75% of people drink less water than they should.

Chronic dehydration affects the brain by decreasing its capacity to process information. Dehydration is also linked to shrinkage of the grey matter. So it’s a no brainer – pun intended – that what you should do is simply drink more water. Make it a habit to always have a bottle of water with you, especially when you have to study or during an exam.

You don’t necessarily have to use all these tips to become a fast-learner and get the grades that you want. We’re all different and that is why it’s important to experiment, try different learning techniques and see what works best for you. In the end you’ll figure out what you need in order to achieve your goals.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional article. The New Indian Express does not take any editorial responsibility for it.