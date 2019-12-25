Home Business Marketing

Best jewellery gifts to make this Christmas special

Tis the season of giving. Christmas is extra special and you know what makes it that important? Gifts. And nothing comes even close to the gift of jewellery. Giving them and receiving them makes us equally happy.

But that happiness can momentarily turn into anxiety when you’re picking out the gift. Specially jewellery, because you’re worried if it will be appreciated.

Fret not, we have a complete guide for you to have the perfect Christmas this year.

GIFTS FOR HER

Rose gold jewellery

When in doubt, go classic. Rose gold is timeless. It’s a great feminine look and you can pretty much buy anything in rose gold and it will look amazing. From stylish necklaces to gold earrings, you can confidently choose any piece and know it will be appreciated. If you’re still unsure, check out options on Melora, an online jewellery store that has all the trending collections ever.

Chokers

Chokers are back in trend ever since ‘90s fashion came back in a big way. Metal, fabric or rhinestone covered chokers are trending. It goes well with nearly every outfit making it a great gift.

Stackable rings

A fashion staple for the modern woman, stackable rings make for a great Christmas gift. The key, of course, is choosing bands with a consistent design or colour that makes the look feel cohesive.

Ear Climber

A piercing without the commitment? That’s exactly what ear climbers are. These fashion earrings are a great statement piece and come in various designs - heart and floral motifs to stone-studded climbers. 

Layered Necklaces

A layered necklace is a great look for women. You can buy a couple of necklaces that have a consistent design or buy a layered necklace making it a perfect gift.

GIFTS FOR HIM

Luxury Watches

If you want your man to feel special, a luxury watch is key. Essential for any well-dressed man, luxury watches have a classic appeal. A pre-owned or vintage style Rolex will definitely make his day.

Leather Cords

Leather cords exude masculinity and have a casual sophistication desired by most men. This can be paired with metal details and worn in casual and business meetings.

Beads

No longer confined to rock stars, hippies and punks, beaded jewellery is a universally appreciated piece of jewellery for men. Everyone from stockbrokers to celebrities wears beaded jewellery now. Good for a casual and professional dresser, beaded bracelets and necklaces are a perfect Christmas gift.

Long Necklaces

Long chains or cords with unique pendants are in now. If you’re looking at gold chains, keep it unornamented to avoid making it look too heavy. You can also choose a sleek necklace to prevent it from looking too much like a rapper.

These are some of our top jewellery ideas. Still not sure of what to get? Take your queries to Melora and get inspired by the sheer choice of jewellery to pick a gift.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional article.

