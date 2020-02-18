Neenga vantha mattum pothum! DAC Promoters’ unique grahapravesam offer takes care of everything!

Home Business Marketing

LET YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE WITH DAC PROMOTERS

Dac Promoters has an extensive range of brand new, ready for possession homes in good locations across the city. The company ensures home buyers are spoilt for choice with 5+ ready to occupy projects in East Tambaram and over 8 projects with 75+ choices at various stages of construction in East Tambaram, Pallavaram and Chrompet. Dac Promoters offers something for every buyer and budget. Move into these homes right away and give your quality of life an instant boost.

50+ OPTIONS OF READY TO OCCUPY HOMES IN 5+ LOCATIONS

DAC RAAYAR KUDIL – 2BHK AT RS. 45* LAKHS ONWARDS

Dac Raayar Kudil is a secure gated community located in a complete residential area, adjacent to Sri Ragavendra Temple. The project is situated near Camp Road junction, behind Bharath University and is a walkable distance from IAF Road & Agaram Bypass Road.

DAC SHRIKAR – 2BHK AT RS. 60* LAKHS ONWARDS

Located in the posh IOB Colony, Dac Shrikar is just 200 metres from Camp Road Junction and walkable from Velachery Main Road and Bethesda Hospital. The project is set on a corner property, just a stone’s throw away from Kendriya Vidyalaya School, adding to your ease.

DAC MAHATHI – 2BHK AT RS. 55* LAKHS ONWARDS

Upgrade your lifestyle in the 2BHK flats Dac Mahathi that ensure your privacy with just 6 units in the project and balconies in every home. The project is situated in a posh residential location which is just 300 mtrs from Velachery Main Road.

DAC MADHUVANTHI – 2BHK AT RS. 60* LAKHS ONWARDS

Welcome luxury into your life in the 2BHK apartments with balcony at Dac Madhuvanti. Stay close to life and save on travel time, in the posh residential location that is near Sanatorium Railway Station and 600 Mtrs from Velachery Main Road.


DAC VARDHINI & VARSHINI – 2BHK AT RS. 45* LAKHS ONWARDS

Situated just 750 meters from GST Road, Dac Vardhini and Varshini are in close proximity to Chennai Airport and other conveniences of life. The corner property is set on a 40 feet road in a posh residential location, thereby elevating your quality of life.

GET READY FOR GRAHAPRAVESAM

With Dac Promoters you can move into your own home immediately! Although the apartments are completed, buyers can customise the homes according to their tastes and preferences by choosing their own wall colours and fittings.

As part of the Grahapravesam scheme, the company is offering furnished apartments at no extra cost.

By selecting a ready to move in home, buyers can save up to 5 lakhs* on pre EMIs and rentals.

In their efforts to ensure customer delight, Dac Promoters also has an exclusive offer to shift the buyer’s entire home to their new Dac home free of cost! That’s not all. Just pick the date and Dac Promoters will plan a special Grahapravesam Pooja complete with a carefully curated Grahapravesam kit, at their expense!

NEENGALUM SONDHA VEEDU VAANGALAM!

So what are you waiting for? Enquire to get more details.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional article. The New Indian Express does not take any editorial responsibility for it.

