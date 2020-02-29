Ruvanthika wins Young Achiever award!

Online MI By

India, Vietnam, Laos & Nepal combinely conducts competition between people who were present in their countries 'Young Achievers' books and as a result to grant the winners with the title 'Young Achievers' on behalf of 'Asian Achievers Book'. Subsequently to use the talent and ideas of the winners to create more opportunities on world stage. 'Asian Achievers Book' is one of the relative entity of 'World Achievers University'.

On behalf of Asian Achievers Book, Young Achievers competition was held in Indian Public School, Perungudi, Chennai. Vivek Nair was the Judge. One of the student, Ruvanthika Mary, a 4th standard little girl, stunned everyone by finding the right 50 different divisions of Medical Science that's showed on a computer screen in just 1 minute. She was applauded by everyone present there. Following her remarkable work, she was awarded the title 'Young Achiever'. Function was organised by Sheeba.