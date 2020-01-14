Home Business Marketing

How Germany’s Wastewater Management Benefits its Businesses

Published: 14th January 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Germany has long been renowned as a leader in wastewater management – and it’s easy see why. Its system doesn’t just sanitise and keep water clean; it ensures minimum waste, benefiting individuals and households alike. And unsurprisingly, it’s helping companies to keep industrial waste down. With this in mind, we explore the country’s wastewater management in full, as well as its perks for businesses. 

How the system works

Germany manages its wastewater much like other developed countries do: it collects liquid materials in a system, which are then discharged into treatment facilities. These facilities treat just under 11 billion cubic metres of wastewater every year, 98% of which goes through a biological treatment process that involves targeted elimination. The remaining water undergoes either this with nutrient removal or solely mechanical treatment.

However, what makes its system unique is that it’s built for ultimate efficiency. The technology behind it is advanced – and its engineers only use the finest materials, from tanks to float switches (fluid level regulators). Comprising tools and fabrics from expert suppliers, including RS Components, the German wastewater system is arguably impeccable.

What it does for Germany

When it comes to environmental protection, Germany already has an excellent reputation. Its commitment to lowering single-plastic usage, for example, is highly admirable. But it’s the country’s water waste management system that has arguably reaped the most positive outcome for the planet and its people. True, most nations boast a waste management process designed to reduce how much waste is released into the environment. The German management system, however, goes one step further – and this is largely down to the aforementioned specialist equipment that its systems use. With a hugely effective wastewater management process, Germany is likely to maintain its title as a global environmental leader.

How it benefits businesses

So, what exactly does wastewater management have to do with German businesses? A great deal, as it turns out. As you may already, water that comes from homes tends to be easier to recycle than that from industries. Water used by restaurants, for example, is notoriously difficult to recycle. This is because typically, it holds more organic materials – like oil – than water used within homes. Luckily, Germany’s wastewater management system has been designed to efficiently handle all types of used water.

And so, German business owners don’t have to worry about their company’s environmental effect. As the safe treatment and recycling of their water is guaranteed, they can declare their liquid waste management to be environmentally beneficial.

While its title may not suggest it, wastewater management is fairly simple – so long as it’s expertly-engineered. Germany’s management system is exceptional in both performance and design, which of course brings advantages for the country, the planet and its people.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional article. The New Indian Express does not take any editorial responsibility for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Marketing news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp