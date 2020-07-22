Branding Yourself as a New Age Employer

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The idea of the workplace is changing and how. Gone are the days when employers’ expectations of the ideal worker were all that mattered. According to the 15th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study, demographic shifts have altered what employees expect from their workplace. So today it is not uncommon to find employees abruptly cut off communication and disappear, something that was unimaginable even 10 years ago. In this context, the need for employer brand management as a ‘new age employer’ is of utmost importance.

Who is a New Age Employer?

As way back as in 2016, McKinsey research found that 70% of job activities in 20% of occupations in the U.S.A. could be fully automated if all available technologies were adapted. To push back such forces responsible for rapid changes in the nature of work, companies are looking at diversifying their workforce. Donning the hat of a new age employer aids you in doing that.

Getting Your Employer Brand Management Right

Being a new age employer requires you to be high on employer brand management and change your approach towards talent-acquisition. Employees today place company culture as a top priority. As a consequence they expect transparent recruitment processes, socially responsible missions and quick career growth.

To attract Gen-Z employees who can transform your company with their ideas and vision, you’ll need to embrace some techniques for successful employer branding. Here are some.

Have a Clear Message

Having an authentic message allows employees to know what exactly to expect from your company. Take care to keep the messaging consistent through all touch-points like video content, advertising and the interview process.

Build Brand Advocacy

Social media has both eased and complicated the task of marketing. For instance it has had the paradoxical effect of re-enforcing trust in peer recommendations, according to marketing magazine Drum. So it’s not a bad idea to allow your employees to share your work culture on social media platforms and spread the good word.

Treat Candidates Well

Part of being a new age employer is treating your candidates like potential customers. They come with their own set of expectations and often leave reviews on job-seeking websites. Therefore it is important to provide them a fair, consistent and engaging recruitment process.

Create Brand Culture

Young candidates are greatly invested in the idea of an ethical and inclusive company culture. A large part of being a new age employer is about ensuring that. Your employer brand should spontaneously reflect your work culture, rather than being a pre-decided motto. 

Nurture Brand Perception

According to Glassdoor reports, 70% of candidates look up company reviews before making a career decision. Therefore, make the best use of platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Glassdoor to highlight how much you value employees. Take care to address bottle-necks that could deter the right people from applying.

There has never been a more pertinent time for good employer brand management. With experts like Randstad, you can start building your employer brand today.

