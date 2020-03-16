STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Marketing

2-Year-Old Who Is Living On One Kidney Will Lose His Life To Cancer Without Urgent Help

Published: 16th March 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Online MI

Until a few months ago, our 2-year-old son, Harish was the light and life of our house. There was never a dull moment with him. He’d keep hopping around the entire house, talking, laughing and throwing tantrums. 

But one day, it all stopped. Our lives turned upside down last year when he suddenly fell sick. His stomach started swelling and he got a fever. It wasn’t normal. His entire body was burning. We panicked and rushed him to the nearby clinic.

When we took him to the doctor, he suggested a few tests. Little did we know that the results will change our lives forever- for the worse. After a couple of sleepless nights and countless prayers to God, we were told that our little son is suffering from Neuroblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer. We were devastated.

Harish’s treatment was started soon after. However, despite the grueling chemotherapy, his health kept deteriorating. Just a month after his disease was diagnosed, one of his kidneys was removed because it was affected by the tumor. We were heartbroken.

I can’t put in words how difficult it is to see our baby in such a miserable state. For months now, he has known nothing but pain and suffering. He neither plays nor laughs. He barely even talks to us. We long to hear his sweet voice and see his mischiefs, but he has become so weak.

Even the sight of a doctor or nurse makes him anxious. He is scared of being poked and prodded. 

With the grace of God and the kindness of my family and friends, we have somehow managed to fund our son’s initial treatment. But now, he needs two autologous stem cell transplant which will cost Rs 10 lakh ($ 13,952). There is no way we can arrange such a huge sum.

My husband, Rajendran, has a private job and we somehow manage to make ends meet in his little income. He has been working day in and day out to earn a few extra bucks but all of it goes in paying off the hospital expenses.

With each passing day, my son’s health is worsening. He is fighting for his life bravely, but he will lose his fight without your help. I want to take my child out of the deadly holds of cancer and give him his happy and healthy life back.

Please help us. This is a mother’s desperate plea to save her child. Please donate.

Fundraising for cancer is a way to support medical treatment cost. Ketto is a largest crowdfunding website that supports crowdfunding for cancer, heart and many other treatments.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Ketto. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Marketing news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp