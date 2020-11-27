Gifts to India 24x7 Promises to Make Every Occasion Special, Launches Three-Hour Delivery Services Across 2000+ Locations In India

Online Marketing Initiative By

With a vision to blur geographical boundaries and make every occasion special for the families of non-residential Indians, GiftstoIndia24x7 - one of India’s premier Ecommerce gifting platform, announced the option of three hour delivery across its distribution network. This step was taken to deliver its promise of spreading smiles across miles and to make it easier for NRIs to send gifts to India seamlessly.

To make occasions even more special and to elevate the gifting experience the portal added a variety of flower options for their users to Send flowers to India. From roses, orchids to carnations and gerberas, the portal offers it all. Expanding its gifting range, GiftstoIndia24x7 also partnered with gifting start-ups across India to amplify the gifting options and to make every occasion truly memorable for all those who live far away from their special ones. With this, the portal now offers over 20,000 gift products and over 5,000 personalized gift options to its users.

The portal has a user-friendly interface which allows NRIs to select from a wide range of gifting options, which are suited to spread happiness on a normal day or to delight a special one on occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Diwali, Christmas, Daughter’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Eid amongst others.

The gifts are well categorized and the user can browse through gift options either as per the occasion or as per relation they share with the receiver of the gift. GiftstoIndia24x7.com goes one step ahead to enhance user accessibility and offers 24 hours customer service throughout the year to serve users across all time-zones while making them feel closer to home by timely gift deliveries.

Their premium packaging, fast delivery and top-notch customer service has made the portal the one-stop destination for all NRI gifting needs. Along with metropolitan cities, the portal delivers products across Tier II and Tier III markets including 2000+ locations in the country and living up to its commitment of spreading the joy across boundaries.

With a strong distribution network and great partnership ties and options like same-day delivery and midnight delivery, the platform is the perfect place to send gifts to India

About GiftstoIndia24x7.com

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India’s premier gifting platform specially curated for the gifting needs of non - residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day delivery and mid-night delivery options. The e-commerce platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 2000+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24x7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Gifts to India 24x7. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.