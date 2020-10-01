STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, mobile app for all your hair and skin queries to be launched by Kochi clinic

Developed by the in-house IT team of HairFair, Dr. Nilufer Sheriff said it will be a one-of-its-kind app in India for all sorts of doubts and treatment regarding hair and skin

KOCHI: A mobile app to clear all your hair and skin queries and give suggestions on treatment is on its way.

The app will act as an interface between customers and doctors in assisting them with their problems and doubts in real time, said Dr. Nilufer Sheriff, the founder and CEO of Kochi-based HairFair Clinic, the firm behind the app.

“The HairFair app both in android and iOS is probably the first-of-its-kind in India,” she said.

Developed by the in-house IT team of HairFair, one of the leading dermatology cosmetology clinics in Kerala, Dr. Nilufer said she wanted it to be a one-of-its-kind app in India for all sorts of doubts and treatment regarding hair and skin.  

“It is an all-in-one app where, once registered, you can book your appointments, see your report sheets, purchase our products, watch videos on the treatments we provide, videos of doctors on the latest technologies in hair and skin treatments etc.," said the 36-year-old entrepreneur.

Today, when consulting a dermatologist or cosmetologist is not just a choice but an absolute necessity, HairFair has a huge potential in the market, asserts Dr. Nilufer, a dual graduate from King's University London and the American Academy of Dermatology in the US.

Dr. Nilufer says she builds the entire record of her client’s lifestyle. From it, she gathers the daily routine, food habits, travel routines, the frequency of salon visits followed by a close examination of their genetic and skin texture. Treatment at HairFair is also different from other clinics in India, she claims.

The basic line of treatment followed by several doctors for treating hair-related problems is by prescribing biotin tablets or multivitamins or minoxidil serum, she says. The research and studies conducted by Dr Nilufer and her team state that the cause for hair fall could depend on the usage of products or imbalance of vitamins in the body. If the vitamin balance in one’s body meets the desired requirement, then the intake of the above-mentioned treatment is ineffective. 

“At HairFair, we have a specific programme called APTEM -- Auxiliary Preparatory Therapeutic Enhancer Mechanism -- where the therapeutic part stands for finding the root cause of the problem and how it can be treated and in the auxiliary part, multivitamins and shampoo will be recommended,” she added.

When asked what is the one main tip she wants to share among readers, she said, “Even today, most people look for the brand rather than checking what chemicals the product contains. That’s why I teach my clients how to pick a shampoo based on the contents suitable for their problem rather than going for a brand.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp