Powerball is offering a ₹8.5 billion lottery jackpot and you can totally win it from India

The American Powerball lottery offers a huge jackpot prize: $116 million USD (₹ 8.5 Billion). That enormous amount, which is up for grabs in Wednesday night’s draw, has captured the attention of lottery fans all over the world and amazingly, the winner of this prize could be someone from India.

You may remember the Powerball’s world record set in January 2016, when three lucky winners shared a $1.586 billion USD jackpot. The current jackpot is not yet setting records, but winning a $116 million prize would certainly be a life-changer!

There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Powerball jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Powerball tickets online at LottoSmile.in.

Here’s how you could win a $116 million jackpot from India:

1. Sign up at LottoSmile.in, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.

2. Select the Powerball lottery from over 50 lotteries available on the site.

3. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.

4. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.

5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How LottoSmile.in works

LottoSmile.in is a lottery ticket messenger service. LottoSmile.in uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service. A copy of the ticket is uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw and along with the site’s email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

At LottoSmile.in, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Powerball, Mega Millions, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more. LottoSmile.in provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

What happens when you win

When you win a lottery jackpot prize at LottoSmile.in, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time. If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you may need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by LottoSmile.in free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.

Over the years, LottoSmile.in has paid out more than $98 million in prizes to over 5 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

The $116 million Powerball jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. It is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of India!

For more information how to play Powerball online from India, please visit LottoSmile.in.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Lotto Smile. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.