My son suffers from a rare blood disorder but I can’t afford the treatment

“Papa, when will we go home? I don’t want to stay in the hospital. My friends will be missing me. It has been so long since I have gone cycling with them. I promise I’ll behave but please take me home, Papa,” said Ansh.

6-years-old Ansh is the son of Ramesh and Sushila and is suffering from inherited aplastic anemia, a type of blood disorder in which the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood. He also has severe pneumonia which is making his condition worse with each passing day.

He has to frequently visit the hospital for his blood transfusions but now the doctors have suggested that he urgently needs a transplant to survive. Even though Ramesh is found to be a perfect match to be a donor but the treatment is costing them Rs 21 lakh which too huge an amount for them to gather.

“Ansh was a very playful child but now he is very quiet all the time. Every month, he has to visit the hospital thrice for his blood transfusions. It takes a whole day to travel from our place to reach the hospital. During every journey, I can see the pain in his eyes. He just wants to rest and be relieved of this pain and suffering but I’m helpless as I cannot afford his treatment,” said Ramesh.

Ramesh is a salaried employee at a saree shop. It is next to impossible for him to pay for the treatment. The parents have tried everything in their power from borrowing from their relatives and friends to selling any valuables at home but they can’t even get close to arranging the required amount.

“Every day is a struggle for us. Now, we can barely afford to put the food on the table. Ramesh and I skip meals just so that our children can get to eat. It is the only thing we can provide them right now,” said Sushila.

The poor couple has exhausted all their resources and means to pay for their son’s treatment. They have nowhere else to go. Please help them save their child by donating for his treatment.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Ketto. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.