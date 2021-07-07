STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAVAGE HIDE: Bags for all Generation

Published: 07th July 2021 07:25 PM

The launch story

In 2014, a leather product manufacturing unit was founded in Kolkata, India. We have struggled, succeeded and at times accepted failure to create a lifestyle statement, based on smart production techniques using a combination of both machine and artisanship. Experienced craftsmen and craftsmanship, usage of modern technology to achieve perfection & increase efficiency and in depth research to increase functionality, that’s what the company has achieved over the past years. After seven rigorous years of toil and experiment, to share the premium hard work with the elites, a brand named “SAVAGE HIDE” was established and launched on 7th July, 2021.

We believe in providing premium quality leather products to our customers. Our assurance towards product quality, fairness in dealings and timely deliveries has enabled us to maintain accelerated growth through all these years of our business. “Savage Hide” is a one stop facility where you will find some of the most classic, exclusive, finest and elegant quality leather products as we are now among the one of leading manufacturers and exporters of leather products.

We truly believe and maintain our tagline “JUST LEATHERKRAFT” and make sure that the products and bags we make are “For All Generations”.

The brand "SAVAGE HIDE" founded by Amit Dasgupta, vows, bags for all generations. Right from the inception, Savage Hide has relied on highly fashionable crafting, with an eye for detailing, luxurious and affordable products with the use of natural and very high quality leather. Each masterpiece is created passionately by our innovative designers and skilful artisans, suiting for the best functionality. Our products are 'of the occasion', ‘by the occasion' and 'for the occasion'.

With an in-depth experience of more than twenty three years in the leather industry, driven by the spirit and passion to create and deliver intelligently crafted yet highly functional handmade leather bags for both men and women, the brand “SAVAGE HIDE” excels itself. Our comprehensive collection of leather products includes Leather wallets for men, ladies purses, card holders, Handbags, Business & Office bags, Shoulder bags, Leather folders, Leather Belts, corporate gift items etc. We specialize in Men bags including messengers, crossovers, briefcases, weekend bags and biker wallets.

“I believe that a wolf demonstrates a distinctive relationship, a successful leadership in the world of business today, and if you too believe in what we believe, then you too would be successful.”

Amit Dasgupta,

Director and Founder of the brand SAVAGE HIDE

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Savage Hide. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

