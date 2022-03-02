National supercross bike racing on March 5 and 6 in Raipur

Press Release By



RAIPUR: In order to promote adventure sports and tourism in the state, Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association is organizing National Supercross Bike Racing Tournament full of speed and adventure on 6th March at Budhapara Outdoor Stadium.

Giving information regarding the event,Secretary, Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association, Mr. Umesh Bansi said that there will be a practice session on March 5 at 1.30 pm. The tournament will be inaugurated on 6th March at 4 pm. Riders from all over the country will be coming to Raipur to take part in this Maha Kumbh of adventure.Racing track for the event is being prepared by expert team from pune.

The supercross bike racing event will be followed by a freestyle motorsport event by international riders in which riders will be seen tossing their bikes to several feet and perform acrobatics. The bike riders will make the spectators clench their fingers under their teeth while bouncing at high speed on the high ramp made of mud.Barricading is being arranged around the track for security.

11-year-old biker Alina Mansoor Shaikh who has so far competed in many championships , 12-year-old bike rider Anastaya and 9-year-old Yash Shinde one of the country's youngest dirt bike riders, will be among many other young riders participating in this bike racing taking place on 6th March.

Association's media in-charge Atul Srivastava told that there will be 10 rounds under foreign open competition, five in class two under Novice, six under Indian in class three and five under Chhattisgarh residents in class four in which only residents will be able to participate. Each class will have at least half a dozen bike riders. If there are 10 bike riders in a class then five will be awarded and if bikers are less than 10,the best performing rider will be declared the winner. At the same time, photographers will also be rewarded for the best photography.

According to the technical rules in the competition three groups A, B and C have been made for all the players participating in it. Participants will also have to bring a medical certificate from a Registered Medical Practitioner.

Registration for participating in the Supercross bike racing event has already started. After registration, a trial and practice session will be held on March 5.

On March 5, spectators can enjoy this event without any pass. On March 6, only invited people will be allowed to enter the venue.

After the program, prize distribution will be done at 9.30 pm.

(This is a press release from the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association)