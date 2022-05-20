B.Sc. Nursing: Become an Outstanding HealthCare Expert

Online MI By

Nursing, over the years, has become one of the most in-demand professions across the globe. Nursing is among the fastest-growing professions that promote professional growth with job security and economic stability in public health. The profession also holds great importance in human life and modern-day health care. The COVID-19 outbreak also highlighted the cardinality of this profession.

Why pursue Nursing at Chandigarh University?

At Chandigarh University, the nursing courses are taught at the University Institute of Nursing, which is among the best nursing institutions in the region. The undergraduate B.Sc. the program in Nursing at the University Institute of Nursing at Chandigarh University offers an industry-ready curriculum that incorporates all the vital aspects of nursing in the learners required to become highly skilled and proficient professionals. Placed among the top QS-ranked universities in the world, Chandigarh University provides you with exposure to diverse professional opportunities after your graduation. Here are some of the top reasons to pursue Nursing at Chandigarh University:

Simulation in State-of-the-art Labs: With technology integrated into every aspect of learning, Chandigarh University offers state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities, advanced learning centers, industry-sponsored labs and much more to its students. The varsity’s modernized labs facilitate research and promote a deeper understanding of the field with experiential and hands-on learning.

With technology integrated into every aspect of learning, Chandigarh University offers state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities, advanced learning centers, industry-sponsored labs and much more to its students. The varsity’s modernized labs facilitate research and promote a deeper understanding of the field with experiential and hands-on learning. Renowned faculty for the Teaching & Learning process: The varsity emphasizes students’ learning satisfaction while maintaining the most conducive student-faculty ratio of 14:1. With a core focus on faculty development, CU organizes various faculty development and faculty exchange programs, which enable the students to be mentored by globally renowned subject matter experts. With regular industry sessions, workshops, guest lectures, industrial visits, and much more career-strengthening activities, Chandigarh University is a leader in fostering real-time experiential learning for its students throughout their academic span.

Clinical practice in the best hospitals: CU enables its students to explore their potential with hands-on learning in the best hospitals through its various educational tie-ups with the industry and industry leaders. This exposure and hands-on experience help a student develop their understanding, confidence, and knowledge of the field, which further improves their chances of employability multi-fold.

CU enables its students to explore their potential with hands-on learning in the best hospitals through its various educational tie-ups with the industry and industry leaders. This exposure and hands-on experience help a student develop their understanding, confidence, and knowledge of the field, which further improves their chances of employability multi-fold. International Tie-ups: Chandigarh University has collaborated with 383+ top institutions worldwide that enhance the learner’s potential for both personal and professional growth. Along with smart learning opportunities, CU’s educational collaborations in 65 countries open gateways to a plethora of professional opportunities globally.

Chandigarh University has collaborated with 383+ top institutions worldwide that enhance the learner’s potential for both personal and professional growth. Along with smart learning opportunities, CU’s educational collaborations in 65 countries open gateways to a plethora of professional opportunities globally. Industry-aligned Curriculum: A Student-centric higher educational institution, Chandigarh University has curated an industry-oriented curriculum that imparts skills and knowledge relevant to the industry. Also, it supplements its curriculum with various additional learning attributes for the student’s overall development.

A Student-centric higher educational institution, Chandigarh University has curated an industry-oriented curriculum that imparts skills and knowledge relevant to the industry. Also, it supplements its curriculum with various additional learning attributes for the student’s overall development. Top-Notch Companies for placements: Recognized as the “University with Best Placements” by WCRC, Chandigarh University holds the Limca Book Record for bringing the highest number of companies to campus placements. CU, even amid the pandemic, managed to generate over 7417 placement offers with the highest salary package offered. Your career is secure with Chandigarh University.

Career Pathways after Graduation:

Nursing offers numerous pathways after graduation. Following are some of the primary workplaces where one can begin their career:

Hospitals

Clinics

Psychiatric institutions

Care facilities, such as residential care providers, rehabilitation centers, or nursing homes.

Home health care agencies

Government agencies

Schools, missionary groups or camps

Eligibility Criteria:

10+2 or its equivalent with PCBE (Physics, Chemistry, Biology & English) and a minimum of 50% Aggregate marks from a recognized Board/ University.

Minimum Age for Admission - 17 Years.

Maximum Age for Admission - 35 Years (on or before 31st December of the year of Admission.)

The applicant also needs to be medically fit. For more details, please click here .

This content is distributed by Chandigarh University. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.