Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to lead the investigation into Iskcon bridge mishap

GANDHINAGAR: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to get a detailed overview of the accident that took place at Iskcon Bridge, Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the nine persons, including two policemen, who lost their lives in this accident. The CM announced assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

An assistance of Rs 50000 will be provided to the injured along with the total cost of treatment.

The Chief Minister immediately instructed Health Minister Rushikesh Patel to reach GMERS Civil Hospital, Sola to assist the families of the victims and the injured. The Health Minister rushed to the hospital and assisted the families with necessary arrangements, including treatment.

MoS for Home Department Harsh Sanghvi visited the place of the incident. He also held a meeting with senior officials of Ahmedabad City Police to get detailed information on the accident. Shri Harsh Sanghvi and senior officials briefed the CM about the entire sequence of events and the steps taken by the police in its aftermath.

The CM gave clear instructions for immediate legal action, detention and a complete impartial investigation to be carried out against the offenders.

A Joint Commissioner, three DCPs ( Deputy Commissioner of Police), and five PIs ( Police Inspectors) are carrying out the investigation under the direct supervision of the Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner.

The CM gave instructions to the Chief Secretary of the state to strengthen coordination between Police, Roads & Building Department, Urban Development Department, and local authorities for a CCTV camera network and light poles on highways of cities to monitor the speed of vehicles on highways across the state including those passing through cities.

A special drive launched against overspeeding, rash driving, and stunts performed by youth in the cities while driving will be made stricter and more comprehensive.

Keeping in mind the severity of this incident, it was instructed to treat this case on a most urgent basis. The charge sheet will be presented within a week and the case will be presented in the fast-track court by appointing a special public prosecutor.

The CM said, "The state government is unwaveringly committed to taking stringent actions against those responsible for the road accident in Ahmedabad to set a strong example and ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur in the future."

Chief Principal Secretary to CM K Kailashnathan, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Mukesh Puri, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Chief Minister's Advisor SS Rathore, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Ports & Transport Department Manoj Kumar Das, Road-Building Secretary Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner, Road Safety Authority Chairman Lalit Padalia and other officials were present in this meeting.

