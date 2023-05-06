Home Business Marketing

Two years of Stalin government: For women, free bus rides and much more

The CM has mentioned on many occasions that the DMK government will proactively work for women's rights and that women will soon achieve equality with men in the state.

Published: 06th May 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 06:19 PM

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. (Express Illustrations)

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. (Express Illustrations)

The DMK government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched many schemes for the welfare of women.

MK Stalin first assumed the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7 after winning a majority in the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections. Shortly after taking charge as Chief Minister, he cleared five important initiatives, including free bus rides for women.

The DMK government, which continuously announces and implements important programs in various sectors, has introduced many important programs for women that have all been well received.

A look at some of the key measures and achievements:

Free bus rides

The free bus ride for women has probably been the most-talked-about measure in the last two years. Many working women have hailed the move and said it has helped them enormously.

Last February, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that till then he free bus travel scheme had benefitted women 233 crore 71 lakh times and an average of 40 lakh free tickets were being issued every day.

Monthly assistance

The government will be rolling out the much-expected Rs 1000 honorarium for 'eligible' women heads of households in September.

Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme

The Rs 1,000 cash incentive given to girl students pursuing higher education under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme is being credited to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Rs 30,000 crore for loans women self-help groups

A massive Rs 30,000 crore has been allocated for loans to be given to women self-help groups

ALSO READ | 'Self-less' help group that saved village from clutches of usury

First female odhuvar

Suhanjana is now the only female odhuvar and is now at the Thenupureeswar temple at Madambakkam in Chengalpattu district.

Maternity leave

Recognizing the importance of motherhood, the Tamil Nadu government announced in March last year that paid maternity leave for women would be increased from 9 to 12 months. It is noteworthy that the Madras High Court welcomed this.

Increased reservation for women in state jobs

The 2021-22 budget increased the current reservation for women in state jobs from 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

