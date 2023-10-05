Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 & Amazon Great Indian Sale: Find out How To Shop Smartly

Online Marketing Initiative By

Flipkart's much-awaited Big Billion Days sale is back again this year from October 8-15, promising attractive discounts and deals across categories. While Flipkart Plus members can start accessing the deals from October 7, the sale will open for everyone else on October 8.

Like every year, Flipkart has exciting offers planned for the Big Billion Days sale. You can expect up to 80% off on electronics, mobiles, appliances, clothes, accessories and more. There will be flash sales, rush hours, combo deals, and bumper discounts on lakhs of products. Flipkart will also offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.

While the Big Billion Days sale makes shopping irresistible with its tempting deals, the sheer variety of offers spread across days can make the shopping experience overwhelming. This is where BuyHatke, India's leading price and deal discovery platform, comes into the picture.

What is BuyHatke?

BuyHatke is a smart shopping companion that helps you make the most of online sales and get the best deals. Using the BuyHatke extension, you can track product prices, apply coupons automatically, get price drop alerts, and more. With the BuyHatke browser extension, you can shop smarter and maximize savings during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale.

Buyhatke extension link, click here>>>:Price History Extension

BuyHatke also has specialized extensions for popular shopping sites like Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio, Amazon etc. So, you can utilize its smart tools for getting the best discounts when shopping on your favourite online destinations.

This is how BuyHatke Browser extension can be of use to you during the Big Billion Days:

1. Price History and Trends

One of the most useful features of BuyHatke is its interactive price history graphs. For any product you search, you can view price trends over the last 3 months, 6 months or even 1 year. The graphs visually depict how the price has fluctuated over time, along with key details like the highest and lowest price points.

This helps you identify the ideal time to purchase a product based on seasonal changes and sales cycles. For example, during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, you can instantly gauge if the offered discount is lower than usual or the regular sale price itself. The price history graphs take the guesswork out of deal evaluation.

2. Coupons and Deals Finder

Hunting for the best coupons and deals can be frustrating. But with BuyHatke smart coupons feature, you no longer have to scour the internet for promo codes. Its algorithm automatically identifies and applies the top available coupons for every item in your cart or Wishlist.

With just one click, you can save hours that would otherwise be spent searching for valid coupons across multiple sites. The extension even finds and applies combo coupons, cashbacks and other promotional offers to maximize your savings. You get the complete list of available coupons so you can choose to apply the best ones.

3. Price Drop Alerts

BuyHatke lets you set customized price drop alerts for products you are interested in buying in the future. Just specify your target price and you will get an email/browser notification alert when the price of that product drops to your desired level.

This feature is extremely useful for grabbing limited-period discounts or lightning deals during sales. Instead of constantly tracking products, you can just set alerts and BuyHatke will monitor the prices for you 24x7. You never miss out on great deals on your favourite brands and products.

4. Price Comparison Across Sites

BuyHatke allows you to instantly compare prices of any product across top online shopping platforms. You can see the price difference as well as details of any available coupons, discounts and offers on each site.

This gives you the power to choose the best deal available on the product you want across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra etc. You don't have to visit multiple sites to check prices - BuyHatke brings you all the information on one page conveniently.

5. Hassle-free Shopping Experience

BuyHatke removes the hassle involved in deal hunting, price tracking, applying coupons etc. The smart tools do all the work for you in the background so that you can focus on just finding and buying products you like quickly and easily.

How Does the BuyHatke Extension Work on Flipkart?

Buyhatke extension link>>>: Click here and install the extension

It is simple to install and start using the BuyHatke extension on your browser while shopping on Flipkart. Given below are some steps you can follow to make your shopping experience fun and rewarding at the same time:

Step 1 - Install the BuyHatke extension on Chrome or Firefox browser from the official BuyHatke website.

Step 2 - When you open the Flipkart website, the extension will automatically activate and integrate seamlessly.

Step 3 - As you browse products, you'll start seeing BuyHatke features like price history, coupons, alerts etc. on the product pages.

Step 4 - Click on the BuyHatke icon to open the extension panel and access all smart tools without leaving the Flipkart site.

Step 5 - Enable price alerts, find deals, check price trends etc. in a few clicks and shop smarter during the Big Billion Days sale.

As you can see BuyHatke emerges as the most effective shopping companion when you are shopping for your favourite products during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart's 8-day Big Billion Days sale event can be overwhelming even for seasoned online shoppers. The sheer volume of products and deals on offer makes it difficult to keep track of the best offers and lowest prices. This is where BuyHatke smart shopping features change the game.

Knowing the price history and trends allows you to identify real deals vs. false discounts during the sale days. Automated coupons save time and ensure you get the best effective price. Price drop alerts help you snag lightning deals on coveted products. And price comparisons let you choose the best platform for each product.

With BuyHatke taking care of the heavy lifting of tracking prices, and finding coupons and alerts in the background, you can navigate the Big Billion Days sale with ease. You don't have to deal with FOMO from missing out on deals as BuyHatke has your back covered.

So don't head into Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 sale unprepared. Install the BuyHatke extension right away and arm yourself with the power to shop smarter and maximize savings effortlessly!

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

Flipkart's much-awaited Big Billion Days sale is back again this year from October 8-15, promising attractive discounts and deals across categories. While Flipkart Plus members can start accessing the deals from October 7, the sale will open for everyone else on October 8.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Like every year, Flipkart has exciting offers planned for the Big Billion Days sale. You can expect up to 80% off on electronics, mobiles, appliances, clothes, accessories and more. There will be flash sales, rush hours, combo deals, and bumper discounts on lakhs of products. Flipkart will also offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. While the Big Billion Days sale makes shopping irresistible with its tempting deals, the sheer variety of offers spread across days can make the shopping experience overwhelming. This is where BuyHatke, India's leading price and deal discovery platform, comes into the picture. What is BuyHatke? BuyHatke is a smart shopping companion that helps you make the most of online sales and get the best deals. Using the BuyHatke extension, you can track product prices, apply coupons automatically, get price drop alerts, and more. With the BuyHatke browser extension, you can shop smarter and maximize savings during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale. Buyhatke extension link, click here>>>:Price History Extension BuyHatke also has specialized extensions for popular shopping sites like Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio, Amazon etc. So, you can utilize its smart tools for getting the best discounts when shopping on your favourite online destinations. This is how BuyHatke Browser extension can be of use to you during the Big Billion Days: 1. Price History and Trends One of the most useful features of BuyHatke is its interactive price history graphs. For any product you search, you can view price trends over the last 3 months, 6 months or even 1 year. The graphs visually depict how the price has fluctuated over time, along with key details like the highest and lowest price points. This helps you identify the ideal time to purchase a product based on seasonal changes and sales cycles. For example, during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, you can instantly gauge if the offered discount is lower than usual or the regular sale price itself. The price history graphs take the guesswork out of deal evaluation. 2. Coupons and Deals Finder Hunting for the best coupons and deals can be frustrating. But with BuyHatke smart coupons feature, you no longer have to scour the internet for promo codes. Its algorithm automatically identifies and applies the top available coupons for every item in your cart or Wishlist. With just one click, you can save hours that would otherwise be spent searching for valid coupons across multiple sites. The extension even finds and applies combo coupons, cashbacks and other promotional offers to maximize your savings. You get the complete list of available coupons so you can choose to apply the best ones. 3. Price Drop Alerts BuyHatke lets you set customized price drop alerts for products you are interested in buying in the future. Just specify your target price and you will get an email/browser notification alert when the price of that product drops to your desired level. This feature is extremely useful for grabbing limited-period discounts or lightning deals during sales. Instead of constantly tracking products, you can just set alerts and BuyHatke will monitor the prices for you 24x7. You never miss out on great deals on your favourite brands and products. 4. Price Comparison Across Sites BuyHatke allows you to instantly compare prices of any product across top online shopping platforms. You can see the price difference as well as details of any available coupons, discounts and offers on each site. This gives you the power to choose the best deal available on the product you want across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra etc. You don't have to visit multiple sites to check prices - BuyHatke brings you all the information on one page conveniently. 5. Hassle-free Shopping Experience BuyHatke removes the hassle involved in deal hunting, price tracking, applying coupons etc. The smart tools do all the work for you in the background so that you can focus on just finding and buying products you like quickly and easily. How Does the BuyHatke Extension Work on Flipkart? Buyhatke extension link>>>: Click here and install the extension It is simple to install and start using the BuyHatke extension on your browser while shopping on Flipkart. Given below are some steps you can follow to make your shopping experience fun and rewarding at the same time: Step 1 - Install the BuyHatke extension on Chrome or Firefox browser from the official BuyHatke website. Step 2 - When you open the Flipkart website, the extension will automatically activate and integrate seamlessly. Step 3 - As you browse products, you'll start seeing BuyHatke features like price history, coupons, alerts etc. on the product pages. Step 4 - Click on the BuyHatke icon to open the extension panel and access all smart tools without leaving the Flipkart site. Step 5 - Enable price alerts, find deals, check price trends etc. in a few clicks and shop smarter during the Big Billion Days sale. As you can see BuyHatke emerges as the most effective shopping companion when you are shopping for your favourite products during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart's 8-day Big Billion Days sale event can be overwhelming even for seasoned online shoppers. The sheer volume of products and deals on offer makes it difficult to keep track of the best offers and lowest prices. This is where BuyHatke smart shopping features change the game. Knowing the price history and trends allows you to identify real deals vs. false discounts during the sale days. Automated coupons save time and ensure you get the best effective price. Price drop alerts help you snag lightning deals on coveted products. And price comparisons let you choose the best platform for each product. With BuyHatke taking care of the heavy lifting of tracking prices, and finding coupons and alerts in the background, you can navigate the Big Billion Days sale with ease. You don't have to deal with FOMO from missing out on deals as BuyHatke has your back covered. So don't head into Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 sale unprepared. Install the BuyHatke extension right away and arm yourself with the power to shop smarter and maximize savings effortlessly! Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.