Nippon Paint provides 600 PPE Kits to the Adyar Cancer Institute and Government Peripheral hospital, Chennai

Chennai, July 27th 2020: Nippon Paint (India), Asia’s leading paint manufacturer, today joined hands with NGO Sankalp Beautiful World and Ramu Lalitha Charitable Trust to provide 600 free PPE kits (Personal Protective Equipments) including Hand Sanitizers, Facial Masks, and Hand Gloves to the Adyar Cancer Institute and Government Peripheral hospital, Chennai. This is an effort to create awareness on safety precautions among the residents and visitors of the hospital. Nippon Paint has rendered support for the initiative by providing these free PPE kits from their MEDIFRESH range of safety products. Mr. Mahesh S. Anand – President, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), personally handed over the products to Dr. V. Shanta – Director, Cancer Institute (WIA).

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. S Mahesh Anand, President – Decorative Paint, Nippon Paint India commented “We are happy to collaborate with the NGO Sankalp Beautiful World and Ramu Lalitha Charitable Trust for this timely initiative. Given the Covid-19 crisis, there is a strong need to encourage safety precautions to curb the spread of infections within hospitals. Nippon Paint is happy to contribute with our unique MEDIFRESH PPE kits, which we are certain will aid the patients in the hospitals as well as their visitors”.

Thanking Nippon Paint for the support Dr. V. Shanta, Chairperson – Cancer Institute (WIA) said, “This is a great initiative by Nippon Paint for the welfare of the Cancer Institute. Nippon’s PPE kits are an indispensable resource in our combat against COVID and in ensuring that everyone is taking the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves. We at Adyar Cancer Institute are grateful to the team at Nippon and NGO Sankalp Beautiful World and Ramu Lalitha Charitable Trust for offering their support in such times of dire need. We hope that these PPE kits will provide much needed relief to our hospital”.

Nippon Paint team with the frontline workers and hospital staff

Mr. Goutham Chander, Founder and CEO, Sankalp Beautiful World said "Humanity, will win against Covid-19. Nippon Paint’s gesture to support frontline workers healthcare professionals and patients with the PPE Kits is commendable. We are very thankful to the team at Nippon paints for this thoughtful gesture".

Mr. Sairam Managing Trustee of Ramu Lalitha Trust said, “This is the second time we are associating with Nippon Paint. We had previously partnered with them in 2015 during the Chennai floods and are thrilled to collaborate again during the current pandemic. Their timely help will definitely go a long way in protecting our Covid-warriors".

About Nippon Paint:

Nippon Paint, founded in Japan has over 140 years of experience and is the number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and among the leading paint manufacturers of the world. Nippon Paint produces high-quality paints and coats for decorative, industrial and automotive sectors. Over the years, Nippon Paint has perfected its products by means of breakthrough paint technology, with an emphasis on innovation and eco-friendliness. Nippon Paint’s mission is to create advanced products that boost quality of life while protecting the environment. Through innovative technology, Nippon Paint benefits its customers and society. The company and its subsidiaries has presence in 31 countries which includes Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia.

About MEDIFRESH:

Nippon Paint (India) announced its foray into the health and wellness segment with the launch of ‘MEDIFRESH’ range of PPE (Personal Protective Equipments) products including Hand Sanitizer, Facial Masks, and Hand Gloves. As personal hygiene becomes a top priority for consumers across the world, this move by Nippon Paint is to cater to the burgeoning market by providing affordable and effective products to combat the spread of Covid-19. Post Covid-19, there is a boost in personal and domestic hygiene measures being taken by consumers, with many individuals ensuring complete sanitisation of their personal spaces. In order to cater to this segment, Nippon Paint has come up with MEDIFRESH and hopes to continue exploring newer ventures in the health and hygiene sector in the country. The products are manufactured under the private labelling of Nippon Paint MEDIFRESH, and are designed following the current WHO norms.

About The Cancer Institute (WIA)

The Cancer Institute (WIA), as you are aware, is a public charitable voluntary institute dedicated to the care of cancer for the last 60 years. The Institute is a comprehensive cancer centre comprising of a hospital of 535 beds, a research division, a college of oncological sciences and a division of preventive oncology and provides state of art treatment to one and all. It has both a National and International stature. Of the hospital beds, only 40% are paying beds and the remaining are general beds where patients are boarded and lodged free of cost. 40% of the patients are treated totally free and remaining patients pay a nominal amount. Annually, over 15,672 new patients and 140,935 follow up cases are seen at the Institute.

