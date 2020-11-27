Teachers, school principals across India can now register for Amrita's Excellence Awards. Here's how

The Amrita School of Engineering in Coimbatore has now opened up registration for remarkable teachers and school principals from all over the country for the Amrita Academic Excellence Awards 2021. The last date for registration is November 30, 2020.



An official statement from the university said that following the resounding success of its maiden Amrita Academic Excellence Awards (AAEA) for teachers and principals in the state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory Puducherry, the awards nomination has now been extended for educators throughout the country.



Amrita School of Engineering, which comes under the purview of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham could open up the registration process only now as the world was struggling due to the Coronavirus pandemic and educational institutes across India faced a shutdown. "This year, the award is dedicated to all the educators who have had to restructure their entire process to accommodate and teach their students in a medium they have been mostly unfamiliar with. While ‘Guru Stotram’ excellently describes a teacher-student relationship, in today’s world, teachers’ service to all students is remarkable. Trying to turn students into their best versions without personal, especially face-to-face interaction, teachers have been doing an admirable job for the past many months. Amrita School of Engineering is attempting to appreciate and honour the contributions of these educators who have been role models for thousands of students," the statement from the university added.



The qualifying process for AAEA 2021 is fairly simple: Teachers with at least five years of classroom experience can apply, while principals must have at least 10 years of combined experience as a teacher, vice-principal or principal to be eligible. All teachers and principals must submit their applications online, or offline, by November 30, 2020.



The university clarified that after the submissions, Amrita administration would scrutinise all applications. The winners of AAEA 2021 will be announced by December 31, 2020. All winners will be felicitated on January 9, 2021, at the Chennai campus of Amrita School of Engineering.



For more details about the awards, you can visit www.amrita.edu/aaea.