STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Press Releases

Teachers, school principals across India can now register for Amrita's Excellence Awards. Here's how

This year, the award is dedicated to all the educators who have had to restructure their entire process to accommodate and teach their students in a medium they have been mostly unfamiliar with.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

The Amrita School of Engineering in Coimbatore has now opened up registration for remarkable teachers and school principals from all over the country for the Amrita Academic Excellence Awards 2021. The last date for registration is November 30, 2020.

An official statement from the university said that following the resounding success of its maiden Amrita Academic Excellence Awards (AAEA) for teachers and principals in the state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory Puducherry, the awards nomination has now been extended for educators throughout the country.

Amrita School of Engineering, which comes under the purview of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham could open up the registration process only now as the world was struggling due to the Coronavirus pandemic and educational institutes across India faced a shutdown. "This year, the award is dedicated to all the educators who have had to restructure their entire process to accommodate and teach their students in a medium they have been mostly unfamiliar with. While ‘Guru Stotram’ excellently describes a teacher-student relationship, in today’s world, teachers’ service to all students is remarkable. Trying to turn students into their best versions without personal, especially face-to-face interaction, teachers have been doing an admirable job for the past many months. Amrita School of Engineering is attempting to appreciate and honour the contributions of these educators who have been role models for thousands of students," the statement from the university added.

The qualifying process for AAEA 2021 is fairly simple: Teachers with at least five years of classroom experience can apply, while principals must have at least 10 years of combined experience as a teacher, vice-principal or principal to be eligible. All teachers and principals must submit their applications online, or offline, by November 30, 2020.

The university clarified that after the submissions, Amrita administration would scrutinise all applications. The winners of AAEA 2021 will be announced by December 31, 2020. All winners will be felicitated on January 9, 2021, at the Chennai campus of Amrita School of Engineering.

For more details about the awards, you can visit www.amrita.edu/aaea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrita School of Engineering
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp