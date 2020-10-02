STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
“We are the change that we seek”

The AIBC aims to become the transformation platform through ideas innovation for these linkages to be strengthened and furthered.

LEADERSHIP TEAM MESSAGE

Since 1986, the Australia India Business Council has been advocating for bilateral relations between India and Australia. In particular, to develop strong business, political, economic and community ties between the two countries. With Australia recognising the immense potential and growing economic profile of India judging by the relationship between the two Prime Ministers and like, now is the time to strengthen Government to Government, Business to Business and people to people linkages.

Reflecting on the Australia India Economic Strategy and the Victoria-India Strategy, the AIBC aims to become the transformation platform through ideas innovation for these linkages to be strengthened and furthered. To follow through with this aim, the AIBC, through a unanimous election for the very first time, has selected a new driven and united team of the Victorian Chapter. This team has a deep understanding of business, social, cultural, and economic factors to develop the relationship between India and Victoria - Australia.

Leading the AIBC Victorian team as the President is Ms Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President of Global Engagement and CEO South Asia of Deakin University. Ms Pawha has been involved in building the Australia-India relationship particularly through the education sector for over 25 years and is passionate to ensure this partnership continues to grow strategically. Ms Pawha hopes to fulfil AIBC’s aim by creating an inclusive strategy across all sectors, whilst fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and resilience. An addition to the Victorian team as a Patron, is Mr Vasan Srinivasan. Mr Srinivasan is the first Indian to be appointed on the Australian Multicultural Council. Mr Srinivasan has much experience in building the relationship between India and Australia  by having accompanied Former Prime Minister Hon. John Howard, Former Victorian Opposition Leader Hon. Matthew Guy to India and many more, as well as being appointed by the Indian Government as a de attaché of the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. Mr Srinivasan hopes to bring his experience to assist the AIBC in many ways.

Besides Ms Pawha and Mr Srinivasan, the newly elected members of the Victoria Management Committee are:

Ms Dheepa Awtani, Ms Preeti Daga, Mr Karan Gandhok, Mr Sameer Manduskar, Mr Satyarth Mishra, Mrs Reet Phulwani, Ms Marianna Sarris and Mr Manjit Singh.

Each member of this team is either an energetic professional, community leader, entrepreneur or influencer, committed to furthering the AIBC’s cause.

Under the guidance of National AIBC Chair Mr Jim Varghese AM, The AIBC Victoria chapter is committed to facilitating linkages with federal and state government agencies, diplomatic corps and industry bodies, whilst showcasing opportunities to the business community through an active program of enriched events.

The AIBC Victoria will work to enhance its visibility in Victoria, Australia and India by engaging various sectors and by increasing facilitation of businesses in India and Australia.

 “A business is simply an idea to make other peoples’ lives better”

