Press Release: Farmers express satisfaction over timely procurement of wheat crop in Barnala

BARNALA: The wheat procurement in grain markets in Barnala is going on in full swing with the wheat stock arriving in market being procured the same day, the district administration has said. The procurement is being conducted with Covid related precautions in place.

Till April 18, 2,08,443 MT of wheat had reached the district's grains markets.

Farmer Mandeep Singh, son of Chainchal Singh, from the village of Gumti had arrived in Gumti mandi with 50 quintals of his produce that was procured by evening. Expressing satisfaction over the procurement procedure, he said that the crop was being procured in a timely manner.

Farmer Sukhjinder Singh, son of Chamkaur Singh, from the village of Pakho Kalan said that he had brought his produce in the market in the morning and by the same day evening, it had been procured.

DFSC Mrs Atinder Kaur said that the moisture-free crop was being procured in a timely manner in the grain markets. She added that till April 18, 2,08,443 MT wheat had arrived in various mandis.

Of this, 1,50,591 MT has been purchased. Lifting of the same is also being done timely. She appealed to farmers to bring properly dried crops and follow covid protocols.

