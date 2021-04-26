Press Release: Rs 400 crore paid to farmers during wheat procurement in Jalandhar

Press Release By

JALANDHAR: Rs 400 crore has been paid to farmers under the direct benefit transfer scheme during the ongoing wheat procurement season in the district, the administration here says.

Disclosing this, District Food and Supply Controller Narinder Singh stated that the special camps to register farmers under Anaaj Kharid portal were launched in grain markets where a large number of beneficiaries have been benefited.

The DFSC said that all the procurement agencies were asked to ensure the payment of wheat to farmers within 48 hours. He added that more than Rs. 400.52 crore was paid so far and remaining payment was being made at a fast pace.

He also said that 358888 metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the total mandis of the district of which 357110 metric tonnes have been procured so far. Pungrain has purchased 60499, markfed 97879, punsup 77691, PSWC 46125, FCI 32241, and DCP has purchased 40725 MTs wheat. He stated that a total of 64 percent of lifting has been ensured by now.



(This is a press release issued by the Jalandhar district administration.)