Chhattisgarh wins 10 national awards for procurement, processing and marketing of forest produce

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is being awarded at the national-level in eight sub-categories for the excellent performance in procurement, processing and marketing of minor forest produces and for implementation of Van Dhan Yojana in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Two awards are being conferred upon the state for new products and innovations.

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, Government of India, New Delhi (TRIFED) has announced these awards on the basis of performance of various states.

Minor forest produce collection in the state is being done by Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Association. Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Arjun Munda will present these awards to Chhattisgarh virtually on 6th August at 12 noon.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, and all the officials-employees of Forest Department, Chhattisgarh State Forest Forest Produce Association, forest committees and the self-help groups engaged in collection and processing of forest produce, for this achievement.



