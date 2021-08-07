STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Press Releases

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to conduct Tech Talks for engineering aspirants on futuristic technologies  

The up-skilling workshop will be led by professionals from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham who are experts in their respective fields.

Published: 07th August 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

CHENNAI: From August 9 to 13, 2021, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai campus, will host technical discussion sessions for engineering students on upcoming technologies like as 5G, IoT, Industry 4.0, Cyber Security, Face Recognition, and its applications in industry. 

The up-skilling workshop will be led by professionals from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham who are experts in their respective fields. This effort is part of Amrita Bridge +2, a 10-hour program for students interested in engineering. 

It is a oneof-a-kind curriculum that bridges and combines Science, Technology, Mathematics, and the Arts. This free online program is focused to support Plus II Students and Engineering Aspirants. 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research university that has received the NAAC's highest rating of 'A' and is regarded as one of India's top research institutions. Amrita University has six campuses in three Indian states: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, with its headquarters in Ettimadai, Tamil Nadu. 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham continuously collaborates with top US universities including Ivy league universities and top European universities for regular student exchange programs, and has emerged as one of the fastest growing institutions of higher learning in India. 

For more information or queries related to admission, reach out to amrita.edu/btech.

(This press release was issued by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai )

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp