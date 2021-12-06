15th annual convocation of Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research held

Press Release By

The Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research held its 15th Annual Convocation on the 4th of December 2021, at the magnificent auditorium of the Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Kanchipuram.

Thiru A.N. Radhakrishnan, the Honorable Chancellor of MAHER, presided over the 15th Convocation, declared the ceremony open and awarded the degrees to the enthusiastic graduates. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Chief guest Dr S.P. Thyagarajan, Chancellor of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education for women, Coimbatore.

Earlier, Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan, Rector of MAHER warmly welcomed the gathering to the 15th Convocation and recalled that the Meenakshi Ammal Trust was founded in 1983, with the vision of providing affordable, relevant, contemporary and lofty education to the children and youth of this great nation and stated that MAHER has realized that dream now.

The Annual Report of MAHER, deemed to be University was presented by Prof R.S. Neelakandan, Vice-Chancellor. He stated that a total of 988 candidates including undergraduates, post graduates and 49 Ph.D. candidates were receiving their degrees during this 15th convocation. Elaborating on the facilities available at MAHER, the Vice Chancellor said that infrastructural facilities and laboratory equipment have been upgraded to the tune of several crores, this year.

Introducing the Chief Guest, Prof C Krithika, Registrar, MAHER, hailed the immense contribution of Prof S.P. Thyagarajan in the academic and research domains. In his Convocation address, Dr S.P. Thyagarajan, commended the excellent track record of the constituent colleges of MAHER, appreciating the NAAC accreditation and the NIRF rankings. He congratulated the new graduates wishing them all a service oriented and fulfilling professional career.

Following the presentation of the candidates of various faculties for award of degrees, 66 meritorious candidates were awarded medals and certificates in recognition of their stupendous academic achievements. Nine of the well renowned Alumni of MAHER were honored with Distinguished Alumni awards instituted this year, in the name of Mrs. Gomathi Radhakrishnan. An award for Exemplary Humanitarian service, instituted in the name of the Rector Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan, was conferred on social activist Mrs. Jayanthi for her selfless service during the Covid pandemic.

At the conclusion of the proceedings, the Chancellor declared the convocation dissolved and ceremony ended with the National Anthem.

(This press release was issued by the Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research.)