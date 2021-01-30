Record 95.38% of registered farmers in Chhattisgarh sold paddy on MSP in Kharif year 2020-21

Press Release By

RAIPUR: A record number of 95.38 per cent of total registered farmers have sold paddy in Chhattisgarh in Kharif marketing year 2020-21, thanks to farmer-friendly policies implemented Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and better system of paddy procurement at support price.

Out of 21 lakh 52 thousand 475 farmers, 20 lakh 53 thousand 483 farmers have sold their paddy this year, which is the highest in last 20 years. The number of farmers selling paddy on minimum support price, total registered acreage, area of paddy sold, percentage of farmers selling paddy and the total amount of paddy sold have increased significantly after formation of the new government in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh has created a new record of purchasing more than 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the year 2020-21. Compared to last six years, the percentage of farmers selling paddy in 2020-21 is 95.38 per cent, which is the highest ever since the state was formed.

In the year 2015-16, 11 lakh 5 thousand 556 farmers out of 13 lakh 17 thousand 583 registered farmers have sold their paddy, which is 83.9 per cent of the total registered farmers. Similarly, out of 14 lakh 51 thousand 88 farmers registered in 2016-17, 13 lakh 27 thousand 944 farmers had sold paddy, i.e. 91.5 per cent. Out of 15 lakh 77 thousand 332 farmers registered in the year 2017-18, 12 lakh 6 thousand 264 farmers sold paddy, which is 76.4 per cent. Out of 16 lakh 96 thousand 765 farmers registered in the year 2018-19, 15 lakh 71 thousand 414 farmers sold paddy, which is 92.6 per cent. Similarly, out of 19 lakh 55 thousand 544 farmers registered in the year 2019-20, 18 lakh 38 thousand 593 farmers have sold their paddy, which is 94.02 per cent.

Despite the adverse circumstances in the state, the state government made adequate arrangements for the purchase of paddy. Smooth availability of gunny bags was ensured through several alternative arrangements to overcome the shortage of gunny bags. Payments to farmers were continuous. In addition to custom milling, lifting of paddy in the collection centers is also continuing. Paddy procurement has been done peacefully and smoothly in the state.

There has been a significant increase in the area of farming and farming in the state in the last two years. Due to the farmer-friendly policies of the state government, the area of registration of paddy cultivation has reached more than 27 lakh hectares and the number of registered farmers has reached 21 lakh 52 thousand.

There has also been a significant increase in the amount of area registered for paddy procurement in the last 6 years and the amount of paddy acquired, in the year 2015-16, 21 lakh 26 thousand hectare lands was registered and on support price of 59 lakh metric tonnes was purchased. The area registered in the year 2016-17 was 23 lakh 42 thousand hectares and 69 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were purchased. The area registered in the year 2017-18 was 24 lakh 46 thousand hectares and 56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were purchased. The area registered in the year 2018-19 was 25 lakh 60 thousand hectare and 80 lakh metric ton of paddy was purchased. The area registered in the year 2019-20 was 26 lakh 88 thousand hectares and 83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were purchased.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took the historic decision to waive off farmer loans and irrigation tax as soon as he came into power, which encouraged people to return to the agricultural practices. Enthusiasm of the farmers was further boosted by providing 10 thousand rupees per acre of agricultural input assistance under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

Under this scheme, farmers of the state are being provided direct assistance of Rs. 5750 crore. The amount of three installments has also been transferred to the farmers' accounts and the fourth installment amount will be transferred by March.