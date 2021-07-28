India’s tigers: Pivotal to ecological bliss

Press Release By

Majestic. Ferocious. Fierceness so high and mighty, Tigers became a symbol of power, royalty, vigour and strength. India is home to 70% of the world’s total tiger population, the magnificent orange-golden creatures with bold black stripes and eyes that are the brightest of any animal. Tigers are the apex animals; they act as the linchpin of ecosystems, especially Indian ecosystems. On 29th July, Global Tiger Day, let’s ingeminate the fact that if the tigers go extinct, the whole ecosystem will be on the verge of collapse.

Ecosystems consist of various factors and integration of different amalgams for the sustenance of life. Along the lines of democracy, different powers and different government tiers exist to ensure that the powers interact in an equitable and balanced way. Similarly, the environmental ecosystem has its own system of checks and balances in the form of food chains that intertwine into a food web. Disbalance at any food chain level causes disruptions so huge that particular biodiversity can be lost and ultimately pose threats to the entire planet. 18% of reduced worldwide economic output by 2050 is predicted due to the loss of varied species, including tigers, according to a study by the UN. Moreover, if we continue destroying habitats, it will become a breeding ground for unknown diseases and more pandemics.

On that account, policies addressing conservation of wildlife and nature, addressing environmental issues must be at a prominent position in political agendas. The Government of India has recognized the importance of protecting wildlife and called attention to combining environmental conservation and sustainable growth.

India has achieved the targets of TX2 (Tigers Times Two, a global commitment to double the population of tigers by 2022) well ahead of time. The All-India Tigers Estimation survey recorded 2,967 tigers in India, out of which 2,461 have been photographed, making it about 83% of the total number of tigers. In terms of coverage and sample intensity, this was the world’s largest wildlife survey. Completing this survey was no ordinary feat and truly demonstrates how India incorporates various facets of tiger conservation.

This year, the Government of India sanctioned Rs.250 Crore Project Tiger alone, Rs.414 crore under Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH). To ensure that tigers are safe from road traffic, in 2018, the Central Government built five underpasses and four bridges connected to NH44. One of which is 750m. long, the world’s longest animal-only underpass. India has emerged as a leader in tiger protection, and its protection methods are considered as the global gold standard. We are hopeful to hear news of increased numbers at the end of the next cycle.

Under the 42nd Amendment Act, 1976, Forests and Protection of Wild Animals & Birds was transferred from the State to the Concurrent List. Consequently, it is imperative that both of the federal structures uphold the principles and work towards the common goal. States have to strengthen the field formations, escalate patrolling, promote agroforestry, and incorporate information on genetic variation of tiger populations. Allot rightful funds, not ignore the subject and also use the centrally sponsored funds judiciously. Protecting the ecology and environment in accordance with the standards of sustainable development as well as protecting a healthy environment is considered an aspect of Right to Life. Not only do we need to protect citizens’ right to life but also make sure the balance maintained by mother nature doesn’t tip off.

(This press release was issued by Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Telangana, and the Chairman of Arvind Dharmapuri Foundation.)