STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Press Releases

HITS Sports Quota Selection 2021-22

Published: 30th July 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai, 30 July 2021: Birthing famous sports stars like cricketersWashington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) is not only known for its enviable academic excellence, but alsofor its unwavering focus in developing the extracurricular talents and sports skills of its students. As is done every year, this year too, The School of Sports and Games, HITS is opening its doors to admit fresh talent into the institution. The enrolling of candidates who excel in sports has been a long-standing practice of HITS and has led to the producing of fine sports men and women.

The candidates who are selected will be trained by international players and experts to represent the institution at the District, State and National level. This year, the Sports Quota Selection is being held at the HITS Campus, Padur, Chennai, on 3rd August 2021 at 0715 hrs. Selection will be held for both Men and Women for the sports – Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Kabaddi, Horse Riding, Martial Arts, Sailing, Swimming, Surfing, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball. Students can register for the same online by visiting here. The last date for Registration is 1st August 2021 and interested candidates are requested to fill the Online Sports Scholarship Application along with submitting their Academic and Sports certificates.

HITS, established in 1985, is a Deemed to be University and offers a wide spectrum of Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma; and Research and Doctoral Programmes in diverse fields of Engineering, Technology, Management, Architecture, Liberal Arts, Applied Sciences, Design, Allied Health Sciences and Law. The Institution is part of the reputed Hindustan Group of Institutions, Chennai and caters to the academic needs of over 18,000 students from India and overseas.

HITS has the distinction of being accredited with an “A” Grade by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC), Govt. of India and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has accredited several programs of the University. HITS also ranked in the 107th position in India under Engineering category and ranked 20th in Architecture in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

HITS has 10 Schools offering more than 100 programmes with Industry relevant and flexible curriculum with the option of add-on Honours and Minors Certification. The Institution focuses on Industry 4.0 Ready Programs and Engineering Degrees in specialized fields of study such as Clean Energy, Cyber Security, Avionics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to bridge the gap of the growing requirement of a skilled workforce created by these emerging technology arenas.

(This press release was issued by the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp