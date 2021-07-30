HITS Sports Quota Selection 2021-22

Press Release By

Chennai, 30 July 2021: Birthing famous sports stars like cricketersWashington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) is not only known for its enviable academic excellence, but alsofor its unwavering focus in developing the extracurricular talents and sports skills of its students. As is done every year, this year too, The School of Sports and Games, HITS is opening its doors to admit fresh talent into the institution. The enrolling of candidates who excel in sports has been a long-standing practice of HITS and has led to the producing of fine sports men and women.

The candidates who are selected will be trained by international players and experts to represent the institution at the District, State and National level. This year, the Sports Quota Selection is being held at the HITS Campus, Padur, Chennai, on 3rd August 2021 at 0715 hrs. Selection will be held for both Men and Women for the sports – Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Kabaddi, Horse Riding, Martial Arts, Sailing, Swimming, Surfing, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball. Students can register for the same online by visiting here. The last date for Registration is 1st August 2021 and interested candidates are requested to fill the Online Sports Scholarship Application along with submitting their Academic and Sports certificates.

HITS, established in 1985, is a Deemed to be University and offers a wide spectrum of Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma; and Research and Doctoral Programmes in diverse fields of Engineering, Technology, Management, Architecture, Liberal Arts, Applied Sciences, Design, Allied Health Sciences and Law. The Institution is part of the reputed Hindustan Group of Institutions, Chennai and caters to the academic needs of over 18,000 students from India and overseas.

HITS has the distinction of being accredited with an “A” Grade by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC), Govt. of India and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has accredited several programs of the University. HITS also ranked in the 107th position in India under Engineering category and ranked 20th in Architecture in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

HITS has 10 Schools offering more than 100 programmes with Industry relevant and flexible curriculum with the option of add-on Honours and Minors Certification. The Institution focuses on Industry 4.0 Ready Programs and Engineering Degrees in specialized fields of study such as Clean Energy, Cyber Security, Avionics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to bridge the gap of the growing requirement of a skilled workforce created by these emerging technology arenas.

