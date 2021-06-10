Press Release: Mobile medical units under Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana of great help even during Corona period

Press Release By

RAIPUR: The Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under the Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana are not only providing regular check-up-treatment-medicine to those living in slums in urban areas of Chhattisgarh but also were helpful in controlling the coronavirus infection.

Since the inception of the scheme, till now ten thousand camps have been organized under this scheme. Free check-up, treatment and medicine have been provided to about five lakh patients.

Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana was launched by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the presence of MP Rahul Gandhi on the State Foundation Day 01 November 2020.

60 MMUs equipped with modern equipment are providing health services in all the 14 municipal corporations of the state. In these mobile medical units, MBBS doctors are providing health facilities to the patients by setting up camps in about 1600 slums. Along with MBBS doctors, pharmacists are also available for free distribution of medicines, lab technician for free lab tests, ANM and MMU driver are available to serve patients in the camp.

This scheme, which provides door-to-door treatment in Para-Mohalla, has so far treated about 05 lakh patients. Out of these patients, free lab test has been done for about one lakh twenty thousand patients. 41 types of different lab tests are done in MMU. In these, blood, excreta, urine, sputum, tuberculosis, thyroid, malaria, typhoid etc. are examined by skilled lab technicians with state-of-the-art machines. About four lakh forty thousand patients have availed services from pharmacists on the basis of doctor's prescriptions, taking advantage of free drug delivery service in MMU. Availability of 200 types of medicines like Paracetamal, Brufen, Metformin, Atenolol, B-complex, Iron, Folic acid, Cephalexin, Amoxicillin, Limci, ORS, Tetanus injection, Rabies injection etc. is being ensured in MMU.

There is also a provision of blood-pressure measuring machine, sugar test machine, ECG machine, oxygen cylinder etc. in MMU vehicles of slum swasthya yojana.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has praised the officers, employees of the Urban Administration and Development Department, District Collector and the team of MMU on the achievement of completing the treatment of five lakh patients.

In Raipur about 1.26 lakh from 15 MMU, in Durg about 35 thousand from 4 MMU, in Bhilai about 34 thousand from 3 MMU, in Rajnandgaon about 33 thousand from MMU, in Bilaspur about 51 thousand from 4 MMU, in Korba about 8 MMU 55 thousand, about 33 thousand from 4 MMU in Raigarh, about 26 thousand from 4 MMU in Ambikapur,In Jagdalpur about 28 thousand from 4 MMU, in Chirmiri about 11 thousand from 2 MMU, in Risali about 2 MMU about 19 thousand, in Dhamtari from 2 MMU about 18 thousand, in Bhilai-Charoda from 2 MMU about 19 thousand and in Birgaon 2 About 17,000 patients have availed health services from MMU.

Operation of Dai-Didi Clinic for women

According to the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi, on 19th November, 2020, women's special "Dai-Didi Clinics" have also been started in the cities of Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai.

Through Dai-Didi clinics, 7958 women were treated through 163 camps in Raipur city. Similarly, 9802 women were treated through 165 camps in Bhilai city and 11858 women were treated through 158 camps in Bilaspur city. Female MBBS in MM of Dai-Didi Clinic Doctors, women NMAs, women pharmacists provide their services, due to which women patients do not hesitate to get their treatment. This is the only women special MMU project in the country.

Continuous services were provided by the team of MMU even during the Corona period. Along with the treatment, vaccination of about forty-eight thousand citizens in different cities has also been done in MMU. This scheme is operated by the Urban Administration and Development Department through the Urban Public Service Society constituted at the district level.

Facility of mobile app Nishtha, real time GPS, CCTV camera etc. is available for continuous day to day monitoring of the scheme.

Along with the facility of Nidan 1100 toll-free number for redressal of public grievances, facility of feedback machine is also available in MMU for citizens. The team of Dedicated Area Project Manager cooperates with the nodal officers of the city for monitoring this scheme. This scheme is constantly being reviewed by Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria.

It is the result of the facilities available in MMU and the strict monitoring and design of the scheme, that this scheme has been adopted by the people of the cities and the target of treatment of five lakh patients has been fulfilled by the team of the scheme and the State Urban Development Agency.

Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria has congratulated the team of MMU on this occasion. He also congratulated Departmental Secretary Smt. Alermal Mangai D and Chief Executive Officer Shri Saumil Ranjan Choubey and directed to submit an action plan for expansion of the scheme at the earliest.

