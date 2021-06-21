Drive-thru vaccination camp at Chennai's Apollo Proton Cancer Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in the city has started a drive-through vaccination camp.

The initiative was launched by Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre’s parking lot on Saturday.

In a press release, Preetha Reddy said it started the camp after realising that many people have developed vaccine hesitancy due to fear of waiting in a crowd.

People can take the dosage without stepping out of their car, the hospital said, adding that the temporary drive-through vaccination camp is dedicated for the age group of 18+ years.

The people can park their vehicles in specially-allotted spots and remain there for 20 minutes for post-vaccine observation.

Beneficiaries can register themselves through Cowin Portal and get themselves vaccinated between 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Apollo Proton Cancer centre, the release added.

(This is a press release issued by the Apollo Hospitals Group.)