STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Press Releases

Uttar Pradesh Athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics get special mention in PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat'

Modi picked life stories of race walker Priyanka Goswami and javelin thrower Shivpal Singh and gave a special mention to them by lauding their determination and perseverance.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

  • PM hails struggles of UP's Olympic-bound athletes; urges country to support them
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s committed efforts to promote Sports culture and Support to Athletes fosters Sports Industry in the state
  • CM Yogi Adityanath expresses immense gratitude to PM Modi, says it was always PM’s encouragement to Sports which the state adopted

Lucknow, June 27, 2021: Praising the struggle and sustained efforts of Priyanka Goswami and Shivpal Singh of Uttar Pradesh who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the entire country to bolster their enthusiasm and hailed their spirit as an inspiration for all during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

While talking about the athletes going for Tokyo Games from July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital, the Prime Minister picked life stories of race walker Priyanka Goswami and javelin thrower Shivpal Singh and gave a special mention to them by lauding their determination and perseverance while addressing the nation.

Muzaffarnagar’s Goswami, who would be competing in the 20km race walk event, comes from a humble background. Her father works as a bus conductor.

"As a child, Priyanka adored the bag that the medal winners were presented with. It was this fascination that made her participate in the Race-Walking competition for the first time. Now, she is a big champion of that," Modi said.

Highlighting the consistent efforts of Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh who hails from Varanasi, the Prime Minister stated that Shivpal's entire family has been associated with this game. His father, uncle and brother are all proficient in javelin throw.

“His commitment and an emotional attachment for the sport as it is a part of his family tradition made him qualify for the mega-event,” the PM added.

Urging people to encourage the athletes, the Prime Minister also said that all the athletes have endured ‘years of toil’ and the country should back them without putting them under pressure during the Tokyo Games next month.

Extending immense gratitude to the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state drew inspiration from the PM’s encouragement and support to the sports fraternity and adopted a similar approach to promote and foster the sports culture by supporting the talented sportspersons in Uttar Pradesh.

“The talented players of our state were deprived of adequate resources since long, however, our government is leaving no stone unturned to provide all necessary assets to the sportspersons in order to promote sports activities for them to shine nationally and internationally,” asserted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp