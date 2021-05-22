Homepreneur Awards - Honoring & Celebrating Home-based Women entrepreneurs

She is Back, Bigger & Better Digitally

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail.

“Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another.

“Women don't need to find a voice, they have a voice, and they need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen.”

“I am not the first woman to multitask. I am not the first woman to work and have a baby — there are many women who have done this before.”

So, likewise there are many amazing sayings from women achievers. No pandemic can stop women from keep doing and achieving, just as our Brand Avatar along with Sakthi Masala - Homepreneur award will never miss to recognize them. Here comes the 4th edition, THE HOMEPRENEUR AWARDS (Suyasakthi Virudhugal) with more celebration, power, search, eagerness.

The House of Brand Avatar, decided that the efforts of the unsung women should get some recognition and out of such decision was born THE HOMEPRENEUR AWARDS (Suyasakthi Virudhugal). These awards, which have run 3 successful editions, have created a platform to Recognize, Reward, Celebrate and Transform such home-based businesswomen who are carrying on diverse business activities from home starting from baking, tutoring, freelancing, beautician, writing, healthcare services to catering.

With new and under different topics the 14 categories are Agriculture, Healthcare, Home retail, Arts & Culture, Sports & Fitness, Food & Beverages, Pandemic leaders Beauty & Wellness, Education & Literature, Media & Entertainment, Social Welfare, Differently-abled Home Professionals, Technology, Digital Homepreneurs. If you are making any income through HOMEPRENEURSHIP, you are eligible to apply for the award under the various categories mentioned.

The awards are finalized by the following panel of jury comprised of eminent women from multiple disciplines

Ms. Rathna Sivaraman- Entrepreneur and Media Personality

Ms. Veena Kumaravel - Founder, Naturals Salon

Ms. Nina Reddy- Joint Managing Director, Savera Hotels

Ms. Aruna Subramaniam – Management Consultant & Trustee Bhoomika Trust

Ms. Sushila Ravindranath – Journalist, Columnist and Business Author

Ms. Rinku Mecheri - Social Entrepreneur & Founder of Chennai Volunteers

Dr. Saundarya Rajesh - Founder-President, AVTAR Career Creators & FLEXI Careers India

Dr. Latha Rajan – Founder, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants

Ms. Lakshmi Ravichander – Founder of Event Art

Ms. Poornima Ramasamy, National Award-Winning Costume Designer & Stylist and Entrepreneur

Ms. Krithika Radhakrishnan- Arkay Productions

Ms. Hema Rukmani – CEO, Thenandal Entertainment

Ms. Shylaja Chetlur- Founder & Managing Trustee- Cinema Rendezvous

Dr. Manimekalai Mohan- Managing Trustee & Correspondent, SSVM Institutions & SSSVM World School, Coimbatore

Dr. Srinisha Maran- Chairperson Bharath University & Sri Balaji Medical College

Ms Ravoofa H.K- Media Mason

The interesting numbers tell the success story and overwhelming popularity of these awards. The first three seasons involved thousands of valid nominations from Tamil Nadu (both Offline and Online), shortlisting of 1800 nominations, one-on-one interviews with 300 entrepreneurs and finally shortlisting of over 90 women for the coveted awards. There have been workshops and consistent mentoring support from the Jury Members.

Announcing the 4rd Edition, where the registration process commences on 21st May and closes on 18th June., followed by virtual interviews on 26th & 27th June., culminating in the Virtual Awards Function on 25th July.

Dr. J Radhakrishnan - IAS - Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu Health Department launched the website www.homepreneurawards.com / www.suyasakthiawards.com congratulated Brand Avatar for such encouraging program and he spoke on the importance of women empowerment. He also stressed on the pandemic, saying the government is taking all necessary steps to overcome and will soon achieve.

Suhasini Mani Ratnam - Actress, Social Activist shared her experience being part of the previous seasons of Homepreneur Award. She was in all praise for the initiative by Brand Avatar, even during pandemic to help and support the women entrepreneurs which brings positive note during the trying times.

Mani Ratnam - Indian Film Director wished the entire team all success for the grand event and initiative. He said woman are achievers and they have every power to succeed.

Along with Ms Suhasini, launched the first video for Homepreneur Award Season 4.

Aari, Actor & Social Activist wished Brand Avatar for the initiative of taking this digital during pandemic and invited women entrepreneurs to register. He had also promised to voice and support if any women entrepreneurs need his guidance and support in upbringing their business. Being a social activist, he was very happy to launch the trophy of Homepreneur Award Season 4.

All the jury members joined the virtual event and expressed their eagerness to digitally meet the participants and interview. They wished all success to participants.

Mr. Hemachandran, CEO of Brand Avatar mentioned that the three editions of Homepreneur Awards had not only been the recognition of them but also how Homepreneurs benefited from the engagement that happened beyond the awards. Their opportunities multiplied, networks increased and enriched their knowledge through the workshops conducted after the awards. The introduction of HOMEPRENEUR CIRCLE stems from this, it will go beyond the awards to help the homepreneurs. We are as eager as the participants and it is conducted digitally this time.

“It has been an encouraging journey over three editions, especially this time during the pandemic there have been a lot of budding homepreneur and we expect registrations to steep rise. Season 4 of Homepreneur Awards will be even more interesting with lot of new categories.

Criteria for selection: Uniqueness of idea, Scalability and Progress & Revenue Process: The registrations go through an internal filtration before being called for virtual interview with the jury members. The entire process is completely digital and based on the “Criteria for Selection”, the eminent jury members evaluate and choose the winners from each category. The winners get awarded in the main event scheduled for 25th July.

About the Organizer:

BRAND AVATAR

Brand Avatar represented by its Founder CEO Mr. Hemachandran, is a branding and event management firm which over the last few years brought to life unique and magnificent events, the latest being PRIDE OF TAMILNADU AWARDS, FASHION PREMIER WEEK, etc. Brand Avatar also delivers a fully integrated marketing communications program and Brand Management solutions for companies and individuals alike. Brand Avatar has undertaken this unique initiative called HOMEPRENEUR AWARDS that will create a platform for awarding women who are doing business from home to earn or augment their earning.

Brand Avatar also owns The Celebrity Badminton League, a new league (Sports + Entertainment) that was launched in Chennai in Jan 2016 and now a PAN-India property with season 1 held in 3 cities and Finals in Malaysia. Mr. Hemachandran is an active Angel Investor and member of THE CHENNAI ANGELS and INDIAN ANGELS NETWORK.

The main event is telecasted in Avatar live, don’t miss to catch up for the main event digitally on 25th July