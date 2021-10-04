Chhattisgarh CM launches project to generate electricity from cow dung on Gandhi Jayanti

RAIPUR: After successful implementation of scheme to purchase cow dung at the cost of Rs 2 per kg, Chhattisgarh is moving towards generating electricity from cow dung. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the historic power generation project, taking a step further towards realizing Gandhiji's dream of 'Gram Swaraj'.

Speaking on the launch of the ambitious and historic project of power generation from cow dung at the farmers' conference organized at Bemetara district headquarters in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said that there will be participation of villagers, women and youth in the production of green energy in Chhattisgarh. He said that the world is worried about global warming. There is talk of green energy everywhere, so the government has decided to make electricity from cow dung.

In every village of Chhattisgarh, a unit to generate electricity from cow dung will be installed in Gothan, the place where cattle are kept. Baghel said that the cow dung procured from the farmers under the Godhan Nyay Yojana would be used to generate electricity. This will not only benefit the environment but will also benefit the women of self-help groups doing dung procurement work.



What exactly the project is?



Under the Suraji Gaon Yojana, Gauthans have been developed in the form of Rural Industrial Park in about 6 thousand villages of the state of Chhattisgarh and other income-oriented activities are being conducted by the women of the group. Electricity generation from cow dung is also being started from October 2 in Gauthans. For this, in the first phase, units of power generation from cow dung have been installed at Rakhi in Bemetara district, Sikola in Durg and Bancharoda in Raipur district.



Which technique is used?



Bio gas plants, scrubbers and gensets have been set up in Gauthans to generate electricity from cow dung. Biogas will be prepared by adding cow dung and water in the biogas tank, due to which methane gas will be available in 50 percent quantity, from which electricity will be generated by running the genset.



Benefits from the project

Industries will be set up in Chhattisgarh, which will directly provide employment to the youth and farmers will also get a fair price for the crop. So far more than 12 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost manure has been produced and sold from cow dung to Gauthan. Organic farming is being promoted.

Scientists say that the cost per unit of electricity generated from cow dung ranges from Rs 2.50 to Rs 3.



It is worth mentioning here that under the Suraji Gaon Yojana of the Government of Chhattisgarh, approval has been given for the construction of 10 thousand 112 Gauthans for the purpose of conservation and promotion of livestock in the villages out of which 6112 Gauthan is fully built and operated. Renewable energy will be produced from cow dung, whose market value will be 8 to 10 rupees per unit which will directly benefit the producer groups.



Now, Gauthans will produce electricity from from cow dung, besides manufacturing organic manure, doubling the benefits and incomes of Gauthan Samitis and women self-help groups.

(This press release was issued by the Chhattisgarh government.)