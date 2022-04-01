CM Baghel transfers Rs 1124 crore to accounts of farmers, landless agri labourers, women groups

Press Release By

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Mr.Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh government is committed to financially empower the villages and the cities, bring justice to the underprivileged, make people of Chhattisgarh prosperous, capable and self-reliant and help them develop entrepreneurial skills. This strategy of Chhattisgarh Government is the model of development that is being discussed across the country. Chief Minister was addressing the program organized at his residence office in Raipur today for direct transfer of funds to the accounts of beneficiaries under various schemes.

The Chief Minister further said that every sector in the state is rapidly progressing. New avenues of employment have been opened, innovations have taken place. Unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has shrunk to only 1.7 percent, which is way less than the national average of 7.4 percent. Godhan Nyay Yojana, Suraji Gaon Yojana, collection and processing of minor forest produce have positively transformed the rural economy and villages in the state. Today, Godhan Nyay Yojana is being appreciated across the country and many states of the country are looking forward to adopt this scheme of Chhattisgarh Government.

At the programme, Chief Minister transferred a total amount of Rs.1124 crore 92 lakh to the bank accounts of farmers, rural landless agricultural labourers, tendu patta collecting families, cattle rearing villagers, women's groups directly.

On this occasion, he inaugurated 4 new sub-divisions and 23 new tehsils in the state. He also launched a web portal to review the redressal of revenue related complaints. For the expansion of Chief Minister's Urban Slum Health Scheme in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats of the state, Mr. Baghel dedicated 60 new medical mobile units.

During the program, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel announced that the honorarium and financial powers of all the municipal corporations, chairman, speakers and vice-chairman of the municipality as well as of the councilors will be doubled.

Likewise the amount for funds of the mayor, chairman and councilor will also be increased by one and a half times. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel further announced the sanction of Rs 579 crore to all the urban bodies of the state for infrastructure development and public utility works. This includes sanction of Rs 10 crore each to municipal corporations, Rs 5 crores each to municipalities and Rs 3 crores each to nagar panchayats for development works.

At the program, Chief Minister transferred an amount of Rs 1029 crore 31 lakh to the accounts of 20 lakh 58 thousand farmers of the state as the fourth installment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. It is noteworthy that a total of Rs 11 thousand 180 crore 97 lakh has been paid under this scheme into the accounts of farmers in last two years. In order to provide financial support and justice to rural landless families, Chief Minister deposited an amount of Rs 71 crore 8 lakh in the bank accounts of 3 lakh 55 thousand landless families under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiless Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana. Chief Minister further said that Suraji Gaon Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana are proving to be helpful in financially strengthening the rural economy. Under the guidance of MP Shri Rahul Gandhi, a provision has been made to give an annual assistance of Rs.7 thousand to the rural landless agricultural labor families in the state.

During the program, Chief Minister the payment of Rs 13.62 crore to the cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women's groups under Godhan Nyay Yojana. Under this scheme, Rs 226.18 crore has been paid by the state government to the cattle rearers, self-help groups and Gauthan committees. Under Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Collectors Social Security Scheme, an insurance amount of Rs 10 crore 91 lakh was paid to 728 Tendupatta collector families.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel also expanded the scope of the Chief Minister's Urban Slum Health Scheme in the state. After the municipal corporations, this scheme has now been implemented in municipalities and Nagar Panchayats as well. In a bid to provide home access health facilities to the people, Mr. Baghel flagged off 60 new mobile medical units for urban bodies.

Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr. Charan Das Mahant presided over the programme. Former Member of Parliament Mr. P.L. Punia, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahriya, Revenue Minister Mr. Jai Singh Agrawal also addressed the programme saying that Chhattisgarh the state is writing a new story of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. Today Chhattisgarh model is being discussed all over the country. Chhattisgarh has shown the nation and the world how local resources can be used for development and bring about a positive change in the lives of people.



The Speaker said that following the path shown by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the Chhattisgarh government has brought justice to every section of the society. Member of Parliament Mr PL Punia said that revolutionary schemes are being run by the Chhattisgarh government to provide direct financial help to the general public. This will improve the economy and reduce unemployment. Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said that Jharkhand government has decided to implement the Godhan Nyay Yojana of Chhattisgarh. Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar said that 'Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana' has been started by Chhattisgarh Government under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to provide social security to the families of the state engaged in collection of tendu leaves.

Urban Administration Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Dahriya said in his address keeping in view of the success of Chief Minister’s Urban Slum Health Scheme in Municipal Corporation areas, the scheme has now been expanded to municipalities and Nagar Panchayat areas. As many as 60 new medical mobile ambulances have been flagged off today for this purpose. Revenue Minister Jai Singh Agrawal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a total of 85 new Tehsils have been announced as a part of administrative decentralization in the state. Out of which work has been duly started in 54 Tehsils. In the remaining Tehsils, work will start by the month of June. He said that Chhattisgarh

government is most probably the only state government in the country, which has worked to bridge the gap between the public and the administration by announcing the formation of 85 new Tehsil in three years.

On this occasion, Health Minister TS Singh Deo virtually participated in the program and gave vote of thanks. Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Anila Bhediya, Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudrakumar, Deputy Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Manoj Mandavi, along with other Parliamentary Secretaries and MLAs, Apex Bank Chairman Baijnath Chandrakar, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr Kamal Preet Singh and senior administrative officers of the departments concerned were present in the programme.

