Youth will make Madhya Pradesh self-dependent: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan  

Press Release By

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that self-confidence, clarity of goal, focused efforts and maintaining enthusiasm are the foundations of success. Every person has natural abilities, God has made everyone talented. Identifying and revealing your interests and abilities is essential. There is an overall positive environment for education, skill upgradation and skill enhancement of youth in the state. Youth should display their best and contribute in the making of a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Only youth can make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Yuva Samvad programme with students at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in Bhopal.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Shri Shailendra Singh were specially present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan launched the programme by performing kanya-poojan and lighting the lamp amidst the reverberation of the song of women empowerment. The Madhya Pradesh anthem was presented by the students of Sarojini Naidu Girls College. All the districts of the state participated virtually in the state-level programme. Students of more than 1300 government, non-government, aided colleges and universities of the state joined the virtual and live broadcast.

The students asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan several questions.

The first question was asked by Kritika Chaurasia, a student of Jaywanti Haksar Government College, Betul, that "The Chief Minister is a gold medalist, please guide what efforts we should make to get good marks in examinations?"

In reply to her question, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, citing the example of Sant Tulsidas and poet Kalidas, said that abilities are there in everyone, it is necessary to express them with commitment. Students, must set their goals and work with self-confidence, enthusiasm and concentration, this is the basis of success. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to learn to believe in ourselves. The spirit of moving forward has to be maintained while continuing our efforts without taking stress.

Chhatarpur’s Kumari Khushi Karwaria asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that "I want to do an MBA. What schemes does the government have, how can girls from poor families get help?"

In a simple answer, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan replied that "Adequate arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure that no student of the state remains deprived of studies due to lack of funds. Various schemes are being run at the school level. For assistance at the college level, assistance is being provided through Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana and Gaon Ki Beti Yojana. Under the Gaon Ki Beti Yojana, there is a provision to provide Rs 5 thousand as scholarship per year to the girl child who has passed with 60 percent marks in Class XII. In the year 2021-22, more than 1 lakh 74 thousand girls have got benefits in the schemes. Fees worth more than Rs 237 crore has been reimbursed for higher education to more than 67 thousand students under Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana."

Chief Minister Chouhan informed that "fees of more than Rs 2 crore 50 lakh of 25 IIM students of the state, have been deposited by the state government. For technical education, the fee of more than Rs 28 crores for 2 thousand 981 students has been borne by the state government. Fees of more than Rs.6 crore have been deposited for 206 students in IITs, NITs, NIFT and ICAR institutions located in the state."

Chief Minister Chouhan informed that Sushri Sonam Tagore of Ujjain is pursuing MBA from the UK. The state government has deposited her fees of Rs 45 lakh 71 thousand. Similarly, a fee of Rs 40 lakh 77 thousand has been deposited by the state government for the course of International Business Management from UK of Shri Nidit Pawar of Bhopal. Shri Pushkar Masani of Mhow is doing a project management engineering course from Australia, for which the state government has deposited a fee of Rs. 55 lakh 48 thousand.

Kirti Singh Chouhan of Umaria asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that "We are concerned about our career along with studies. We want to do the job or be self-employed. How can the government help us with this? Also, what are the state government’s schemes for skill development?"



On this, Chief Minister Chouhan said that "the reality is that government jobs have their limits. Not everyone can be given employment through government jobs. The state government is providing all possible help to the youth for self-employment. In this direction, Mukhya Mantri Udyam Kranti Yojana has been started, which is a revolutionary scheme to provide employment. Assistance is also being provided to start a business under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna."

Chief Minister Chouhan said that an international level Global Skill Park is being set up in Bhopal for skill upgradation of the youth of the state. Information about the main points of Start-up Policy 2022 was also given to the youth. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we should not let our thoughts and dreams fade away. There are many opportunities to get employment and become self-reliant. The state government is committed to provide all possible help to the youth.

Anjali Sharma of Rewa asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan "when will the girl students get rights like boys? Anjali said that she is a student of music, she was selected for the state-level competition, but her parents did not allow her to take part in the competition."



Replying to Anjali's question, Chief Minister Chouhan said that "It is important that parents do not impose their wishes on their children. Children should be encouraged to nurture their natural talent.” Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the discrimination between g the son and daughter was deep-rooted in society. The state government is making every effort to make the daughters empowered. In this direction, various facilities are being made available to the daughters when they go to school through the Ladli Laxmi Yojana. There are also marriage assistance schemes and schemes to make women self-reliant."

Nidhi Singh of Budhni asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that – “What have you done to stay away from stress in the Corona pandemic. Physical education and yoga and meditation have been specially included in the National Education Policy. How will this affect our lives?”

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that “where there is a will, there is a way. The situation was grim during the Corona pandemic. But government officials, employees, medical staff, police personnel, local bodies, public representatives, religious leaders, social workers and the youth worked in unison. People’s participation in the state worked wonders. Our experiment to control Corona through Crisis Management Group was successful. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that “Yoga and meditation have the potential to develop the ability to tackle stress. Gita is a wonderful book. It gives the message of doing karma and not worrying about the result. By imbibing this knowledge and making continuous efforts, life remains positive.”

Sushri Astha Tomar of Gwalior asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that – “How can students choose their own path while connecting with social concerns?”

Referring to the lines of the song "Apne liye jiye to kya jiye, tu ji ae dil zaane ke ke liye", Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that – “We should be able to feel and experience others’ pain and agony and be able to help others in distress.” If we can, bring a smile on someone’s face, only then can our life become meaningful.”

While being conscious of the social concerns, we should not miss any opportunity of social service. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the students that along with their career, they must choose any area of ​​their interest for social service and engage in such activities regularly. A career will give success and social service will give meaning and satisfaction to life.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was asked a question by the students – “What efforts are being made by the state government to awaken the interest of youth in the field of modern agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries and profitable opportunities in the field of agriculture?”

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that "the state government is continuously active in the direction of making agricultural production, storage, diversification, expansion of irrigation facilities and food processing as per the global demand. Work is being done especially towards the better packaging, marketing etc of the agricultural products being produced in the state for their export to other countries by adding value to them."

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that "under the diversification of agriculture, various grant schemes are being run by the state government to encourage the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, fruits, flowers, vegetables and spices." Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the youths can go ahead without any hesitation or fear if they want to make their career in agriculture. The state government is with them at every step.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was asked about the progress of solar energy in the state and the efforts being made by the state government for green energy?

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi gave the mantra of Panchamrita to the world at the Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, which mainly aims to reduce carbon emissions by more than 45 percent by 2030 and achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that climate change is a big threat in front of the earth.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that by the year 2030, Madhya Pradesh will be in such a position that it will get 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy. The installed capacity of renewable energy in the state has reached 5,400 megawatt. By 2030, we will take it to 25 thousand megawatt. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed the students about Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project, the world's largest 600-megawatt capacity solar floating project in Omkareshwar and ongoing solar power project in Agar, Neemuch, Shajapur districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have a special focus on green energy. Work is also going on in the direction of storing solar energy.

Aaradhy Tagde of Indore asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that - "Indore has always got the first prize in the field of cleanliness. What efforts are you making to make the state a leader in cleanliness in the country." The student also wanted to know that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day, what is its purpose and how students can cooperate in the plantation drive.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan replied with great pleasure that "The people of Indore have made cleanliness a habit. The government alone cannot do the work of cleanliness, for this the public will also have to come forward. Work is going on at every level to make cleanliness a mass movement in the state. Cleanliness has also been included in the celebration of Gaurav Diwas."

In relation to the plantation drive, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that "On February 19, 2021, he had taken a pledge to plant one sapling every day to protect the environment. The earth should remain habitable for the coming generations, so tree plantation is necessary. Ankur Abhiyan has been started for people’s participation in this. So far more than 16 lakh saplings have been planted in the campaign. The small contribution of common citizens in plantation will prove to be a boon for the generations to come."

Shri Sandeep Sharma of Shivpuri asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that - "What efforts are the state government making to take advantage of the opportunity of increasing demand in the world's grain market? To which countries does Madhya Pradesh export its products?"

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that "the problem of availability of food grains has become a big challenge in many countries due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The wheat of the state which has grains like gold is famous all over the world for its variety and quality. This wheat is exported to many countries including United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Jordan etc, besides America. Also the demand of Basmati rice is very high in Canada and America. The state has exported 40 thousand crores this year. Efforts are being made by the State Government to reach out to the markets of countries like Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Nigeria and Tanzania etc. The State Government has decided to reimburse Mandi Tax to the exporters to promote the export of wheat."

Bhopal's Rajeshwari Anjana asked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that - "You are active and very busy in every field. Still, how are you always positive and fit? How can we become like you, please also shed light on this?"

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that "The basic mantra of life is a healthy body and a calm mind. Walking in the morning, doing yoga, meditation and plantation is an integral part of my life." Chief Minister Shri Chouhan while explaining his daily routine in detail said that it is necessary to have a regular and disciplined routine, always remain positive and maintain a cooperative spirit.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honoured the talented students. Under this, Shri Yashwant Parmar of Government Arts and Science College, Ratlam, Deepmala Sharma of Government College, Badwah, Indore, Shri Arvind Parihar of Government Hamidia Arts and Commerce College, Shri Vishal Chouhan of Harda, Ku. Vandana Markam of Jabalpur, Ku. Shruti Sharma of Gwalior, Shri Hemant Kumar of Bhind, Shri Hemant Singh Thakur of Sagar, Ku. Usha Singh of Shahdol and Ku. Diksha Pandey of Rewa were included.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the National Education Policy has been first implemented in the country in Madhya Pradesh. The innovations made in the state in the National Education Policy are exemplary for other states of the country. Under the policy, students will be able to get admission in vocational and skill enhancement related courses on the basis of their interest, so that the youths of the state will be able to move on the path of self-reliance. More than 24 lakh youths of the state are associated with today's programme. This dialogue will infuse new energy into the youth power. Dr. Mohan Yadav hailed the efforts made by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in maintaining the quality of education system, examination and implementing the academic session during the Corona period. Dr. Yadav said that with the initiative of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, special progress has been made in the direction of constructing own buildings for the colleges of the state. Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Shri Shailendra Singh presented the outline of the programme.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme for the employment and personality development of the students by pressing the remote button. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inaugurated Digi Locker. Short films giving information on both the subjects were screened in the programme. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also released the booklet of National Education Policy 2020 “Nai Shiksha – Nai Udan” and the magazine “Utkarsh” of Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme. Talented students were honoured by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Seed money was also distributed to encourage start-ups from incubation centres of various universities. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inaugurated the exhibition organised at the venue. In the exhibition, 18 stalls of universities of the state and innovations of students were displayed.

(This is a press release by the MP government.)