MAHER selected as one among the 100 Institutions to organize Yoga by Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India

Press Release By

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University), Chennai has been selected as one amongst the 100 organizations across the globe to organize yoga Programme / workshop and seminars through offline and online mode in connection with the celebrations of 100 Days, 100 Organizations at 100 Places by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, New Delhi.

Leading yoga Gurus, Experts, Scientists of yoga are participating in the events to be held at Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Kanchipuram on 28.04.2022 to present lectures on various dimensions of yoga and its utility, and also to promote the 100 days countdown campaign to International Day of Yoga- 2022.

In Tamilnadu, only Two Institutions have been selected and one among those two is Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University), Chennai. There is no fees for participation and e-certificate will be presented to all the participants.

Registration can be done through Google form Link: - https://forms.gle/kCiDpjTv11dDgJb96

(This is a press release by the MAHER.)