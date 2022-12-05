PESA Act will take tribal society to the pinnacle of success: Governor Mangubhai Patel

Press Release By

BHOPAL: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that the PESA Act has been implemented to give the tribal society the rights of water, forest and land. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself is explaining it in simple language by going among the public. The PESA Act will take the tribal society to the pinnacle of success. He said that commendable efforts are being made in Madhya Pradesh for the welfare of the deprived sections and to create an inclusive society. The state government is also doing commendable work to save the tribal society from diseases like sickle cell. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan deserves congratulations for all this. Tribal heroes fought fiercely against the British to save water, forests and land. Today, on the sacrifice day of Tantya Mama Bhil, I bow down to everyone.

Governor Shri Patel and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan participated in the state level program on Kranti Surya Tantya Mama Bhil Sacrifice Day at Nehru Stadium, Indore today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today the state level program on the sacrifice day of Krantisurya Jannayak Tantya Mama is not a karmic scandal but a conch shell of social and economic revolution. The resolution of tribal welfare is also being fulfilled on the land of Madhya Pradesh. The PESA Act has been implemented in 89 tribal-dominated development blocks of the state, which provides rights to water, forest and land to the tribal community.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he is a master trainer who explains the PESA Act. Today I have come to trend you all, so that our tribal brothers and sisters understand their rights and make themselves and their villages self-dependent by enriching them. The work of imparting training by making master trainers is going on in the state. 15-15 coordinators will be made in each development block. The work of changing the lives of the tribal class is to be done through the PESA Act. This is a great campaign, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also made everyone resolve to walk together in this.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that many people conspire to grab the land of tribal society by marrying their daughters. I will not allow the game of love jihad to continue on the land of Madhya Pradesh. If someone cuts my daughter into 35 pieces, I will not tolerate this. If needed, a strict law will be made against Love Jihad.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government will honor those who do good work and will not spare those who do wrong. Shivraj Mama's resolution is that he will neither eat nor let him eat. Dishonest beware. Raiding action will be taken at various places.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the upcoming budget he will bring a micro finance scheme for the poor, in which an interest-free loan of Rs 5,000 will be given to the poor. Adequate opportunities will be made available in rural areas for employment and self-employment. In the coming time, migration from Madhya Pradesh will be reduced to zero, so that the villagers do not have to go anywhere for employment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that committees will be formed in every village under the PESA Act. One-third of the members of these committees will be women. Gram Sabhas will have full right to use water, forest and land of their village. The PESA Act will restore rights to the tribal society on the land that was snatched away by deceit. Tribal cooperatives will have the first right on the sand, gravel and stones of the village.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that medical and engineering education has been started in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh. The government is paying the fees for higher education of meritorious students. Children should study a lot, don't worry, their fees will be paid by maternal uncle.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that religious and worship places will be renovated in the villages. Utensils for cooking food will be made available in every Gram Panchayat, so that the villagers do not have to rent utensils for organizing events. The Chief Minister said that last time when I came here, I had promised to fulfill some demands, all those demands have been fulfilled. Today the statue of Tantya Mama has been unveiled at Bhanwarkuan, Indore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced that a statue of martyr Khajya Nayak Bhil would be installed in Nayapura village of Daulatpura gram panchayat.

Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister Sushri Meena Singh Mandve delivered the welcome address. Member of Parliament Mr. V.D. Sharma said that on November 15, 2021, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi started celebrating National Tribal Pride Day from Madhya Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, 'PESA Act' has been implemented in Madhya Pradesh to empower the tribal class. Tantya Mama Bhil Gaurav Yatras, which were taken out from 89 tribal development blocks of the state, are being concluded here today on his sacrifice day. Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel continues to work for the welfare of the tribal class.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Mr. Faggan Singh Kulaste said that there are 10 states with tribal sub-plan areas in the whole of India, where the Tribal Rights Act was enacted in the year 1986. Madhya Pradesh is the first state where it has been implemented in 89 scheduled development blocks. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan deserves congratulations for this. Tantya Mama Bhil Gaurav Yatras were taken out in the state. The statue of Tantya Mama Bhil has been installed in Indore. Madhya Pradesh is such a state, where maximum forest rights pattas have been given to the tribal society.

Member of Parliament Mr. Sumer Singh Solanki and former minister Mrs. Ranjana Baghel also addressed. MLA Shri Ram Dangore expressed gratitude. Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah, Water Resources Minister Mr. Tulsi Silavat, Culture Minister Ms. Usha Thakur, Animal Husbandry Minister Mr. Prem Singh Patel, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Mr. Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, MPs, MLAs and a large number of representatives of tribal society and society People were present.

Prior to the programme, Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Patal Pani Mandir in Indore and garlanded the statue of Tantya Mama Bhil. The Governor and the Chief Minister also planted saplings in the temple premises.

Glimpses

On the initiative of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, all the flowers and garlands that came to welcome were dedicated to the portrait of Tantya Mama Bhil.

The guests were welcomed by wearing tribal jhuldi and safa and presented with bow and arrows.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan worshiped girls in the beginning. The guests garlanded and lit lamps on the pictures of Bharat Mata, Tantya Mama Bhil and Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Benefits were distributed to the beneficiaries of tribal class in Tantya Mama Bhil and Bhagwan Birsa Munda self-employment schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the beneficiaries of Meritorious Student Scholarship, Akanksha Yojana, Self-Employment Schemes. Interacted with Roshni Chaggan, Dr. Lalu Singh Rawat and Ramveer Singh.

(This is a Press Release by the MP Government published as it had been shared. There has been no editorial intervention from The New Indian Express.)

