Salient points of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's address on the sacrifice day of Jananayak Tantya Mama in Indore

Press Release By

The state level program of the sacrifice day of Krantiveer Jananayak Tantya Mama is not a ritual, it is a social and economic revolution.

The resolution of tribal welfare is also being fulfilled on the land of Madhya Pradesh.

I will not allow the game of love jihad to continue on the land of Madhya Pradesh. If needed, a strict law will be made against Love Jihad.

The PESA Act has been implemented in 89 tribal-dominated development blocks of Madhya Pradesh, which provides rights to water, forest and land to the tribal community.

I am a master trainer explaining PESA Act. Today I have come to trend you all, so that our tribal brothers and sisters understand their rights and make themselves and their villages self-dependent by enriching them.

The work of changing the lives of the tribal class is to be done through the PESA Act. This is a great campaign, the Chief Minister also made everyone pledge to walk together in this.

In the coming time, migration from Madhya Pradesh will be reduced to zero, so that the villagers do not have to go anywhere for employment.

The state government will honor those who do good work and will not spare those who do wrong. Shivraj Mama's resolve is that he Neither will I do corruption nor will I allow it

In the upcoming budget, a micro finance scheme will be introduced for the poor, in which an interest-free loan of Rs 5,000 will be given to the poor.

Committees will be formed in every village under the PESA Act. Gram Sabhas will have full right to use water, forest and land of their village. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave detailed information about the provisions of the PESA Act.

In order to explain the provisions of the PESA Act, I am personally working in rural areas to explain and create awareness. The work of imparting training by making master trainers is going on in the state. 15-15 coordinators will be made in each development block.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that last time when I had come here, I had promised to fulfill some demands. All the demands have been met. Naming of Patalpani Railway Station and Primary Health Center of Manpur after the name of Tantya Mama, installation of statue, construction of path-way from temple to statue site along with viewpoints have been made. The DPR for the construction of museum and library has been prepared, the construction of which will start soon.

The state government is working to organize fairs and install statues to perpetuate the memory of Tantya Mama's sacrifice and to inspire the new generation.

The statue of Tantya Mama was unveiled today at Bhanwarkuan in Indore.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced that a statue of martyr Khojya Nayak Bhil would be installed in Nayapura village of Daulatpura gram panchayat.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted with the beneficiaries of the schemes and distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of the Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme at the state-level program organized at Nehru Stadium, Indore, on the sacrifice day of Jannayak Tantya Mama.

In the program, the Governor and the Chief Minister were welcomed by presenting bows and arrows as per the tribal tradition.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today offered prayers at the Patalpani temple in Indore on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Kranti Surya Tantya Mama and garlanded his statue and also planted saplings in the temple premises

(This is a press release by the MP Government published as it had been shared. There has been no editorial intervention from The New Indian Express.)

The state level program of the sacrifice day of Krantiveer Jananayak Tantya Mama is not a ritual, it is a social and economic revolution. The resolution of tribal welfare is also being fulfilled on the land of Madhya Pradesh. I will not allow the game of love jihad to continue on the land of Madhya Pradesh. If needed, a strict law will be made against Love Jihad. The PESA Act has been implemented in 89 tribal-dominated development blocks of Madhya Pradesh, which provides rights to water, forest and land to the tribal community. I am a master trainer explaining PESA Act. Today I have come to trend you all, so that our tribal brothers and sisters understand their rights and make themselves and their villages self-dependent by enriching them. The work of changing the lives of the tribal class is to be done through the PESA Act. This is a great campaign, the Chief Minister also made everyone pledge to walk together in this. In the coming time, migration from Madhya Pradesh will be reduced to zero, so that the villagers do not have to go anywhere for employment. The state government will honor those who do good work and will not spare those who do wrong. Shivraj Mama's resolve is that he Neither will I do corruption nor will I allow it In the upcoming budget, a micro finance scheme will be introduced for the poor, in which an interest-free loan of Rs 5,000 will be given to the poor. Committees will be formed in every village under the PESA Act. Gram Sabhas will have full right to use water, forest and land of their village. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave detailed information about the provisions of the PESA Act. In order to explain the provisions of the PESA Act, I am personally working in rural areas to explain and create awareness. The work of imparting training by making master trainers is going on in the state. 15-15 coordinators will be made in each development block. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that last time when I had come here, I had promised to fulfill some demands. All the demands have been met. Naming of Patalpani Railway Station and Primary Health Center of Manpur after the name of Tantya Mama, installation of statue, construction of path-way from temple to statue site along with viewpoints have been made. The DPR for the construction of museum and library has been prepared, the construction of which will start soon. The state government is working to organize fairs and install statues to perpetuate the memory of Tantya Mama's sacrifice and to inspire the new generation. The statue of Tantya Mama was unveiled today at Bhanwarkuan in Indore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced that a statue of martyr Khojya Nayak Bhil would be installed in Nayapura village of Daulatpura gram panchayat. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted with the beneficiaries of the schemes and distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of the Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme at the state-level program organized at Nehru Stadium, Indore, on the sacrifice day of Jannayak Tantya Mama. In the program, the Governor and the Chief Minister were welcomed by presenting bows and arrows as per the tribal tradition. Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today offered prayers at the Patalpani temple in Indore on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Kranti Surya Tantya Mama and garlanded his statue and also planted saplings in the temple premises (This is a press release by the MP Government published as it had been shared. There has been no editorial intervention from The New Indian Express.)