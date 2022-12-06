Maha Metro Wardha Road double-decker via-duct makes it to Guinness Book of World Records

Press Release By

NAGPUR: Maha Metro Nagpur has added yet another feather to its cap as the Wardha Road Double Decker Via-duct has been identified by Guinness World Records as the Longest Double Decker in the Metro category across the world.

Measuring 3.14 km, the Double Decker Via-Duct has already been certified as the longest structure in Asia and India by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records respectively.

Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit would be conferred with the certificate for the all prestigious Guinness World Record at an event scheduled to be held at Metro Bhawan on 6th December 2022. Shri Rishi Nath, judge and adjudicator of Guinness world records headquartered at London, would present the certificate to MD.

Executing the Double Decker Via-duct project on Wardha Road was a major challenge. It is part of 3-layer structure with Metro Rail at the top, Highway Flyover at the middle level and the existing road at the ground level. The Double Decker Viaduct of 3.14 km is the longest such structure across any Metro Rail system in the world.

Maha Metro had applied for the Guinness World Record (GWR). The Indian representative of GWR followed the same and studied the proposal with its technical team. The team then gave approval for the same and announced Guinness World Record certification to Maha Metro.

The shortlisting of projects for the Record is a shot in the arm for Maha Metro. Moreover, more such records are set to be broken in the near future. These records and the recognition which followed is a genuine indicator of the way Maha Metro has been executing the project in Nagpur.

Maha Metro had bagged Asia and India Book of Records for not just Longest Double Decker Via-duct, but also for Maximum Metro Stations Constructed on a Double Decker Via-Duct. It may be recalled that Union Surface Transport and Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari had presented certificates for the two Records at an event held on 10th July 2022 at Convention Centre, Airport South Metro Station.

Similarly, it is worth mentioning here that in 2017 Maha Metro Nagpur was chosen for another record by the twin agencies – India and Asia Book of Records. In March 2017 Maha Metro was awarded for Largest Human Chain organized for promoting 'Safety at Work'. The participants in the human chain included labourers, supervisors, managers and other officers.

Right since inception, Maha Metro has bagged a number of awards at multiple levels and platforms. Maha Metro is confident that this journey would continue unabated in the same manner with the co-operation extended by Nagpurians.

This is a press release by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

