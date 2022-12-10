All-round development of MP taking place under leadership CM Shivraj Chouhan: Gadkari

Press Release By

BHOPAL: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that all-round development of Madhya Pradesh is taking place under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The changing picture of Madhya Pradesh will fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of self-reliant India. In the coming times, Madhya Pradesh will be leading among the developed states of the country. India will become a super economic power under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh will contribute significantly in that.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 7 road projects with a total length of 204.81 kilometers costing Rs 2443.89 crore at Barsaita Rewa today. He inaugurated 4 lane Churhat bypass and 6 lane tunnel, four-lane road from Satna to Bela (with paved shoulder), concrete-cement road in Rewa city under CRIF, two lane road to Gajan, Magarwar, Itour, Khamhariya Goraiya and Sajjanpur. Inaugurated the two-lane road on Chhibora-Gajan section. Along with this, laid the foundation stone of the construction works of Beohari to Adarsh Village New Sapta Marg and Devtalab-Naigarhi road under CRIF. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the programme.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari visited the very modern Rewa-Sidhi 6-lane tunnel and appreciated the work done. Shri Gadkari said that Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel is the first "Aqua Duct" of India. The Bansagar canal and road have been built over it. This is an important tunnel in the history of the country. This will give a new direction to the development of the region. This tunnel has connectivity to the second tunnel after 300 meters, has 46 exhaust fans, optical fiber lane, as well as LXBC system and fire fighting system. He thanked and congratulated the concerned engineers for this work.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari congratulated Shri Rahul Dubey, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Shri Ajit Swain, Shri Rakesh Patel, Shri Kapil Sharma, Shri Avadh Singh, Shri Ramvilas Singh Patel, Shri Sumesh Banjal and team leader Shri Vivek Jaiswal for excellent construction work. Excellence awards were also presented. He also released a booklet based on the development of Rewa.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that 5 greenfield expressways/highways of high quality are being constructed in Madhya Pradesh. He told the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that a logistics park and industrial area should be developed near these highways. A 245-km portion of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway will be built in Madhya Pradesh. Atal Progress-Way, Indore-Hyderabad 6-lane, Ujjain-Garoth 4-lane and Agra-Gwalior Green Field Highway are being made. He announced completion of all missing links of Narmada Parikrama Path on the demand of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Also said that all road transport-related proposals of the state will be approved.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that Madhya Pradesh has all the necessary facilities for industries, there is an excellent system of water, energy, transport and communication. The production of agriculture has increased due to the development of means of irrigation in the state. Today Madhya Pradesh is first in the country in the field of agriculture. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan deserves congratulations for this. Madhya Pradesh is also ahead in the development of Vindhya region. While Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gives one rupee for other areas, he gives one and a half rupees for the development of Vindhya region. A good work of construction of Amrit Sarovar is also going on in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari are developing the country at a fast pace. Today is a historic day for the land of Vindhya. A wonderful tunnel has been made in the area. Shri Gadkari has laid a network of roads in the entire state including Madhya Pradesh. He has not allowed any shortage of funds in development. The roads of Madhya Pradesh have become so good that today our minister Shri Gopal Bhargava has reached Rewa from Sagar in three and a half hours.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh's agriculture growth rate which used to be 3 percent, has become 15.8 percent today. Irrigation potential is continuously increasing. Road, transport systems have become excellent. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that irrigation will be arranged in every inch of Vindhya land.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan placed before Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari the demand for construction of several roads including the Narmada Parikrama Path. Shri Gadkari assured to fulfill all the demands.

Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava said that today is a day of great happiness for the state. Union Minister Shri Gadkari is laying the foundation stone/bhoomi-pujan of so many development works simultaneously. The state-of-the-art Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel is the widest tunnel in India and the longest tunnel in Madhya Pradesh. With its construction, the way of 30 to 35 minutes long tunnel will be of just 5 minutes. With this, the economic-social and industrial development of the region will gain momentum. Member of Parliament Mrs. Reeti Pathak, Shri Janardan Mishra and Shri Ganesh Singh also addressed.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Ramkhelavan Patel, MLA Shri Rajendra Shukla, public representatives and a large number of villagers were present.

(This is a Press Release by the MP government taken without any editorial intervention from The New Indian Express.)

