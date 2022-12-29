Enabling the tribals in Dahanu for sustainable living

Press Release By

Over 1,100 tribal farmersin Dahanu have been benefitted by the cattle donation and other development programs–jointly undertaken by the Adani Electricity and the Adani Foundation.

Virendra Patel, a farmer in the Konkan village of Saravali in Maharashtra,is a simple man. He draws happiness from the smiles of his loved ones and wants to live up to the image of the provider. Despite toiling for a good harvest day and night, his income fell short of meeting the expectations of his family. Though his resilient nature helped him dispel the thoughts of moving to the city, his efforts to spot an extra income opportunity had not been successful. Since the word was out about his financial situation in the village, a local social group reached out. And when they offered help by providing cattle for his farm, Patel’s face lit up, his eyes expressing gratitude to the Almighty for answering his prayers.

“The cattle donated to me under the tribal development program has proved to be extremely beneficial for me and my family, as I have been able to carry out several farming activities in a timely manner,” says Patel. He further adds, “The milk which is produced by these cattle (cows) has also helped me to earn extra income for my family. I’m really grateful to the Adani Electricity and the Adani Foundation for enabling me to support my family, financially.”

Just like Virendra, several tribal farmers in this coastal town of Dahanu in Palghar, Maharashtrahave been scouting for dependable income sources in pursuit of sustainable livelihoods. Adani Electricity, which runs the Dahanu Thermal Power Plant in the vicinity, has closely observed the needs and requirements of the local farmers. Over the past few years, it has worked relentlessly along with the

Adani Foundation, to aid the farmers of villages surrounding Dahanu in fulfilling their needs and nurturing a synergistic relationship, have been introducing various programs focused on the development of these tribal communities have been successfully undertaken that has benefitted many.

Recently, under the Integrated Tribal Development Program, Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS) tookan initiative to donate cattle to the tribal farmers. The program, since its commencement, has benefitted the families of around 1,1oo tribal farmers and counting.

“We have always worked towards building a strong co-existence with the community and have strived towards this endeavor to help as many families as possible. Cattle donation will help these tribals to have a sustainable livelihood and prevent seasonal migration,” says an ADTPS spokesperson. “Growth with goodness – is not just the group’s mission statement, but something we have firmly believed in when undertaking any new program,” he further adds.

In the cattle donation program, a total of 12 cows and 10 bullocks have been donated to eight tribal farmers which will help them to increase their income and support their families, financially. From being able to sell more milk to covering farming activities in a short span of time, these cattle will be useful in every aspect.

“We are happy to see our initiatives such as Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) creating a positive impact on the lives of tribals in Dahanu and surrounding areas,” says the Adani Foundation spokesperson. Further adding, “This initiative is one more step towards providing the farmers a more sustainable livelihood and curb their seasonal migration to big towns and cities.”

The Dahanu taluka boasts the highest tribal population in the state and the Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity have been working together to improve the living standards of the tribal communities settled here.

From enabling the farmers to develop an orchard to setting up skill development centers that provide vocational guidance to the youth, these development programs have succeeded in preventing the migration of tribal farmers by providing them with full-time and sustainable employment opportunities.

The Adani Foundation has been contributing to nation-building through its inclusive and sustainable development projects across 2,409 villages and towns in the country.

(This is a press release by the Adani Foundation.)

