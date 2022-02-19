PM Modi inaugurates MP Government's state-of-the-art 550 tons a day Bio-CNG plant in Indore

Press Release By

BHOPAL: The Government of Madhya Pradesh on Friday took another step in the direction of achieving the goals laid out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the 'Waste-to-Wealth' initiative and the twin objectives of zero-waste and circular economy by setting-up a state-of-the-art 550 tons per day capacity Bio-CNG plant in Indore.

The plant was virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Devguradia Trenching Grounds, in Indore, in the presence of Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, and other dignitaries.

Praising the efforts of CM Shivraj Chouhan, the PM Modi said, "Shri Shivraj Chouhan and his team has shown tremendous speed and agility in constructing this Gobar-Dhan Bio-CNG Plant, which stands as an example for other states as well. The citizens of Indore have spearheaded the Swachhata movement by their actions and have turned this city into a beacon of cleanliness."

He also congratulated the state government on the Gobar-Dhan plant, and said, "This plant will prove to be a seminal step in not only reducing the threat of global warming, but also in providing ‘green jobs,’ to hundreds of youths in the state. It will also increase the income of agriculture and livestock because the plant will be mainly operated from wet waste and cow dung."

PM Modi also praised the efforts of the sanitation workers, women, balsena and all citizens of Indore who showed extreme efficiency in managing the waste of the city by dividing the waste into 6 different parts. He also informed that efforts are being made to set up such plants in other cities as well, which will help fulfil India's climate commitment.

Welcoming the Prime Minister to this historic event, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Chouhan said, "It is PM Modi's vision of generating Waste to Wealth, which has brought us to this historic moment. MP is ahead of the curve today in responding proactively to the threat of global warming. By setting up this Bio-CNG plant, Indore has presented an invaluable example of converting six types of waste into wealth."

He also informed that this plant would meet 20% of its total power requirement through captive solar power and will be able to mitigate 1,30,000 tons of CO2 annually. Further he also informed about the many steps being taken by the state government to conserve energy by running state-wide public awareness campaigns.

This is a press release by the Madhya Pradesh Government.