India's IG Drones wins Airwards' Best Drone Organisation - Start-up Category award

Published: 02nd July 2022

The "Best Drone Organization - Start-up Category" award was presented by Airwards to the Delhi-based, market-leading drone enterprise platform company IG Drones.

IG Drones has been chosen for the award for its strategy of assisting local communities and providing access to technology to many stakeholders during natural catastrophes and crises, .

The first panoptic global awards programme of its type, Airwards is focused on uncovering, recognising, and supporting the diversity of creative, safe, and practical drone use cases from around the world.

38 drone professionals and business leaders evaluated more than 120 submissions from around the world to determine the 18 main category winners for this year's Airwards.

Announced during the second-ever Airwards Winners’ Week (23-31 May 2022), the winners have been recognised by Airwards as the pinnacle in innovative, responsible, and impactful projects made possible with drones.

(This is a Press Release shared by IG Drones and Airwards.)

