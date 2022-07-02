Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits IIT Hyderabad, inaugurates a slew of facilities for strengthening research, innovation

Press Release By

HYDERABAD: Saturday was a day to mark the journey of IIT Hyderabad with state-of-the-art facilities inaugurated, the foundation stone for BVRSCIENT laid and the witnessing of a historic moment that idealised the Greenko School of Sustainable Science & Technology in the gracious presence of Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan was the Chief Guest at an event graced by the august presence of delegates from Japan, beloved BoG Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy as Guest of Honor, Special invited guest Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Chief Executive and Managing Director, Greenko Group, OP Bhatt, Independent Director and Chairman of Board of Directors of Greenko and hosted by Prof BS Murty Director, Deans, HoDs, faculty, staff & students of IIT Hyderabad.

The infrastructure inaugurated on Saturday is a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA.

On this occasion, IITH has also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to get support to guide students to get accustomed to the foreign languages and be prepared for upcoming global opportunities on the way via various UG & PG programs at IITH with eminent global academic & industrial partners A brief about the event highlights is followed by quotes from the dignitaries.

Congratulating IIT Hyderabad on occasion, the Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said, "In the 21st century, technology is available to ease our job, and NEP 2020 has given us the liberty to take advance of local language with available technology. He stressed that India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building the brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the AmritKaal."

"We have to fulfil Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

The minister further stated that "India cannot be just a consuming nation. We have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare. He urged IIT Hyderabad must redefine its role to fulfil societal needs and also provide affordable global solutions."

The minister said that NEP 2020 is a roadmap to situate India among the top in the new emerging world order. He said that skilling is a lifelong process and NEP 2020 emphasizes on integrating skill development into education systems. He suggested IIT Hyderabad and experts from the industry to establish a world-class skill development centre at IITH for harnessing IR 4.0 & 21st century job markets. He expressed his confidence that IITH with its thrust on research and innovation will be a role model for emerging and global economies. The Minister thanked Mr BVR Mohan Reddy from Cyient & Mr Anil from Greenko for taking responsibility and donating generously for strengthening research activities at IITH and also for placing the institute at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

With sheer joy, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder, Chairman and Board member, Cyient and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee, said, "Both entrepreneurship & climate change are dear to our Hon’ble Minister of Education Mr Pradhan, and it is gratifying to have him on this occasion today. I also applaud the Ministry of Education’s steps toward NEP 2020. I am confident these world-class facilities at IITH will help us in realizing the visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

Speaking on occasion, Mr Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group, said, “Govt. of India under the visionary leadership of Honourable PM Narendra Modi has positioned India as a leader on the global stage in the Climate Change mitigation and energy transition goals of the world and fulfilment of commitment under the Paris Climate Accords. Greenko is honored to partner with IITH, a reputed institute, and focus on reconfiguring existing global energy transition technologies to improve efficiencies, economics, and employment in emerging economies. GSSST aims to be the knowledge and human resource powerhouse for driving decarbonization & sustainable development and pursue twinning arrangements with globally reputed research and educational institutes."

