Home Business Press Releases

Bhagwant Mann government fully geared up to celebrate Power Sector Achievements from July 25 to 30

During the meeting, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also underlined CM Punjab, Bhagwant Mann’s ambitions and plans for the improvement of Punjab’s power sector

Published: 22nd July 2022 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.(Photo | Special Arrangement)

CHANDIGARH:  In its endeavour to achieve the objective of providing 24x7 quality power to the consumers and showcase the achievements of the power sector at the national level, the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is fully geared up to implement a special action plan to make Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 celebrations a grand success.

The Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has decided to celebrate Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 on a grand scale in all the districts across the country from July 25 to 30 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In an interaction with the Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Power R.K. Singh during a meeting held yesterday evening, the Punjab Power Minister Punjab Harbhajan Singh apprised that Punjab is ready to make this event a grand success. Further, he informed that during the week-long celebrations, 46 venues in 23 districts have been identified in the state and on 30th July during the Grand Finale event will see the Prime Minister interact with the five identified beneficiaries of power sector improvement from Punjab which are from Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

During the meeting, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also underlined CM Punjab, Bhagwant Mann’s ambitions and plans for the improvement of Punjab’s power sector especially providing uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during paddy season. He thanked Union Power Minister for his assistance given to Punjab for enhancing its Power import capacity upto 8500 MW and for setting a record of meeting the power supply demand of over 14,000 MW in the state. He also requested the union minister for intervention in resolving some local issues persisting at Punjab’s Pachhwara coal mine.

The Union Power Minister applauded the recent progress made by Punjab in the Power sector, particularly in capacity enhancement and providing uninterrupted supply during this paddy/summer season. Union Minister RK Singh also assured all possible support to Punjab with regard to Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme Scheme, Pachhwara mine and other power sector areas for strengthening the Power sector in Punjab.

(This is a Press Release from the Punjab government.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp