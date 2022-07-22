Bhagwant Mann government fully geared up to celebrate Power Sector Achievements from July 25 to 30

Press Release By

CHANDIGARH: In its endeavour to achieve the objective of providing 24x7 quality power to the consumers and showcase the achievements of the power sector at the national level, the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is fully geared up to implement a special action plan to make Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 celebrations a grand success.

The Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has decided to celebrate Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 on a grand scale in all the districts across the country from July 25 to 30 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In an interaction with the Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Power R.K. Singh during a meeting held yesterday evening, the Punjab Power Minister Punjab Harbhajan Singh apprised that Punjab is ready to make this event a grand success. Further, he informed that during the week-long celebrations, 46 venues in 23 districts have been identified in the state and on 30th July during the Grand Finale event will see the Prime Minister interact with the five identified beneficiaries of power sector improvement from Punjab which are from Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

During the meeting, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also underlined CM Punjab, Bhagwant Mann’s ambitions and plans for the improvement of Punjab’s power sector especially providing uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during paddy season. He thanked Union Power Minister for his assistance given to Punjab for enhancing its Power import capacity upto 8500 MW and for setting a record of meeting the power supply demand of over 14,000 MW in the state. He also requested the union minister for intervention in resolving some local issues persisting at Punjab’s Pachhwara coal mine.

The Union Power Minister applauded the recent progress made by Punjab in the Power sector, particularly in capacity enhancement and providing uninterrupted supply during this paddy/summer season. Union Minister RK Singh also assured all possible support to Punjab with regard to Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme Scheme, Pachhwara mine and other power sector areas for strengthening the Power sector in Punjab.

(This is a Press Release from the Punjab government.)

CHANDIGARH: In its endeavour to achieve the objective of providing 24x7 quality power to the consumers and showcase the achievements of the power sector at the national level, the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is fully geared up to implement a special action plan to make Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 celebrations a grand success. The Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has decided to celebrate Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 on a grand scale in all the districts across the country from July 25 to 30 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In an interaction with the Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Power R.K. Singh during a meeting held yesterday evening, the Punjab Power Minister Punjab Harbhajan Singh apprised that Punjab is ready to make this event a grand success. Further, he informed that during the week-long celebrations, 46 venues in 23 districts have been identified in the state and on 30th July during the Grand Finale event will see the Prime Minister interact with the five identified beneficiaries of power sector improvement from Punjab which are from Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. During the meeting, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also underlined CM Punjab, Bhagwant Mann’s ambitions and plans for the improvement of Punjab’s power sector especially providing uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during paddy season. He thanked Union Power Minister for his assistance given to Punjab for enhancing its Power import capacity upto 8500 MW and for setting a record of meeting the power supply demand of over 14,000 MW in the state. He also requested the union minister for intervention in resolving some local issues persisting at Punjab’s Pachhwara coal mine. The Union Power Minister applauded the recent progress made by Punjab in the Power sector, particularly in capacity enhancement and providing uninterrupted supply during this paddy/summer season. Union Minister RK Singh also assured all possible support to Punjab with regard to Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme Scheme, Pachhwara mine and other power sector areas for strengthening the Power sector in Punjab. (This is a Press Release from the Punjab government.)