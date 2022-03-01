STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indi@75 by Ministry of External affairs, GoI and Honorary consulate of Myanmar in Chennai

Dr Venkatachalam Murugan, IFS, Head of branch Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, gave the keynote address and other officials of Ethiraj College for Women also addressed.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India, and Honorary Consulate of Myanmar in Chennai,  jointly organized Valedictory of Inter-Collegiate Painting Competition at Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.  to Commemorate 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. 

Prof. Ranganathan J gave the vote of thanks and outlined  Myanmar is a bridge between South Asia and SouthEast Asia and there is a strong connection between two great countries. Buddhism, Business, Bollywood, Bharatnatyam and Burma Teak, these are the 5 B's that frame India-Myanmar relations in popular imagination.

The Honorary Consulate of Myanmar with Ministry of External Affairs, is planning to organize more events with the theme India@75.

