Enthusiasm, interaction and learning at Young Indians Chennai's Women's Day celebrations

The Chennai Chapter of Young Indians recently celebrated their women’s day program at the Taj Wellington Mews hotel, Tharamani - An all-women’s hotel to mark the power of women.

The event themed as 'Then. Now. Future' was curated to commemorate an Era of womanhood, was also a way to celebrate woman as we march to India@75.

The 3-hour power-packed session witnessed 10 impactful women from various walks of life - Dr. Geetha Haripriya and Actor Janaki sabesh who with their inspiring stories took the crowd through the journey of how they were impactful in a non-digital era.

Followed by a Rendezvous with Yi session with the women of Now - where Preetha Ganesh - Vice President Vels group, DeekshaSenguttuvan - Kauvery Hospitals, Dr. Issa Fathima Jasmine - Social Activist, Aishwarya Mannivannan - International Silambam Champion, RJ Sano - Fever 91.9 FM, Shritha Baskar - Kathak Dancer where they shared their life experiences through a fun gaming round.

The last segment saw women from Future - Padmashree Anita Pauldurai - Indian Basketball player, Ann Anra - Wasted 360 Solutions participate in a Coffee with Yi rapid fire round that entertained the audience and shared experiences of their journey.

The highlight of the event apart from the guests were the felicitation given to all the women members of Yi, launch of Bagnify - A Yi Chennai initiative to support sustainability though social work, and introduce a very special guest Hasini - A 14-year-oldKidspreneur who released her book First Steps.

Overall, the afternoon was filled with enthusiasm, interaction, learning leaving the members, their spouses and the guests with a memorable and good time to remember.

Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian Youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India's future. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry led and industry managed organisation playing a proactive role in India's development process.

Formed in the year 2002, Yi has created a platform for young Indians to work towards realizing a dream of a developed nation. It has a growing, inclusive membership across all geographies and demographics with over 4000 + direct members in 57 chapters, and 29500 students YUVA members from colleges. The Yi membership includes young progressive Indians between the age group of 21-45 years and comprises of entrepreneurs, professionals and achievers from different walks of life.

