STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Press Releases

Enthusiasm, interaction and learning at Young Indians Chennai's Women's Day celebrations

The last segment saw women from Future - Padmashree Anita Pauldurai - Indian Basketball player, Ann Anra - Wasted 360 Solutions participate in a Coffee with Yi rapid fire round.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

The Chennai Chapter of Young Indians recently celebrated their women’s day program at the Taj Wellington Mews hotel, Tharamani - An all-women’s hotel to mark the power of women.

The event themed as 'Then. Now. Future' was curated to commemorate an Era of womanhood, was also a way to celebrate woman as we march to India@75.

The 3-hour power-packed session witnessed 10 impactful women from various walks of life - Dr. Geetha Haripriya and Actor Janaki sabesh who with their inspiring stories took the crowd through the journey of how they were impactful in a non-digital era.

Followed by a Rendezvous with Yi session with the women of Now - where Preetha Ganesh - Vice President Vels group, DeekshaSenguttuvan - Kauvery Hospitals, Dr. Issa Fathima Jasmine - Social Activist, Aishwarya Mannivannan - International Silambam Champion, RJ Sano - Fever 91.9 FM, Shritha Baskar - Kathak Dancer where they shared their life experiences through a fun gaming round.

The last segment saw women from Future - Padmashree Anita Pauldurai - Indian Basketball player, Ann Anra - Wasted 360 Solutions participate in a Coffee with Yi rapid fire round that entertained the audience and shared experiences of their journey.

The highlight of the event apart from the guests were the felicitation given to all the women members of Yi, launch of Bagnify - A Yi Chennai initiative to support sustainability though social work, and introduce a very special guest Hasini - A 14-year-oldKidspreneur who released her book First Steps.

Overall, the afternoon was filled with enthusiasm, interaction, learning leaving the members, their spouses and the guests with a memorable and good time to remember.

Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian Youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India's future. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry led and industry managed organisation playing a proactive role in India's development process.

Formed in the year 2002, Yi has created a platform for young Indians to work towards realizing a dream of a developed nation.  It has a growing, inclusive membership across all geographies and demographics with over 4000 + direct members in 57 chapters, and 29500 students YUVA members from colleges. The Yi membership includes young progressive Indians between the age group of 21-45 years and comprises of entrepreneurs, professionals and achievers from different walks of life.

(This is a Press Release.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp