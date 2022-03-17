Skyline first builder in Kerala to launch 150 projects

Press Release By

Skyline Builders has become the first builder to launch 150 projects - a milestone that has come on the back of 32 years of the trust reposed by over 7600 clients in 57 countries.

Skyline Builders offers homes with a host of certifications and accolades.

With over 150 projects across Kerala, the builder has over 1.55 crore sq.ft built-up area against their name. Skyline offers a wide choice of homes ranging from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 5 crores which include Design Apartments, Luxury Sky Villas, Luxury Air Conditioned Apartments, Ultra Premium Air Conditioned Apartments, Luxury Garden Suites and Ultra Luxury Garden Bungalows.

Skyline is one of the first builders in India to obtain ISO 9001:2015 certification. Skyline is also the first builder to receive the highest CRISIL (DA2+) grading in the state. Skyline Homecare, Skyline After Sales Service, Skyline Interiors, Skylineage, SkyCare and Rental & Resale division are other services on offer.

'Skyline Upper Crest' at Sasthamangalam in Trivandrum is the 150th project launched by Skyline. A marquee project, fully air-conditioned, it is set to upgrade the lifestyle in Trivandrum.

Skyline's 151st project is 'The One' on NH Bypass, Palarivattom in Kochi. 'The One' is an ultra-premium project offering one of its kind Skyline living at one of the most coveted locations in Kochi on NH Palarivattom. Skyline also launched 'Skyline Xylus' at Kakkanad at a location that's right in proximity of Infopark.

In addition to the above-mentioned projects, Skyline is set to launch eight more projects – 3 in Kochi and 1 each at Trivandrum, Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Thrissur and Calicut in the coming financial year. These 10 projects would total around ten lakh square feet of built-up area. In the coming year 2023, Skyline will hand over around 10 lakh square feet of built-up area.

"Skyline Builders has consistently strived to stay true to its core value of giving the best of quality and service with impeccable homes at most convenient locations. Our 150th project is a testimony to the trust reposed in us by our valued homeowners," said KV Abdul Azeez, CMD, Skyline Builders.

