Athlete Abantika Deka turns into a successful event planner

Abantika Deka, an ex-international badminton player and coach, has turned into an event planner.

The brand ambassador of Microlabs Ltd is now the owner of Deka events and Abantika Foundation.

Deka events helps organise sports events in various segments. They aim to run their first government event in April 2022.

The Abantika foundation aims to help underprivileged girls by teaching them badminton and is also keen on helping female athletes across India.

Ms Dera through Microlabs Ltd has also helped organise badminton tournaments for doctors during the last three years across India.

