STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Press Releases

Athlete Abantika Deka turns into a successful event planner

Deka events helps organise sports events in various segments. They aim to run their first government event in April 2022.

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Abantika Deka

Abantika Deka, an ex-international badminton player and coach, has turned into an event planner.

The brand ambassador of Microlabs Ltd is now the owner of Deka events and Abantika Foundation.

Deka events helps organise sports events in various segments. They aim to run their first government event in April 2022.

The Abantika foundation aims to help underprivileged girls by teaching them badminton and is also keen on helping female athletes across India.

Ms Dera through  Microlabs Ltd has also helped organise badminton tournaments for doctors during the last three years across India.

(This is a Press Release.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp